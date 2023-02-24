One Patriots player made PFF’s Top 101, and it isn’t who you think

Matthew Judon, along with every single New England Patriots fan, isn’t going to be happy when seeing he failed to crack Pro Football Focus’ top 101 players list.

There was only one player that made the cut for the Patriots, and that player is left guard Michael Onwenu, who is incredibly deserving of the recognition.

Onwenu, who had an overall PFF grade of 79.3, was one of the best guards in football in the 2022 season. However, it was easy for people to overlook him considering all of the offensive struggles the Patriots faced throughout the season when trying to shoehorn Matt Patricia in as a play-caller and offensive line coach.

PFF’s Sam Monson wrote:

“Finally given the chance to start all season at one position, Onwenu continued to excel on the Patriots’ offensive line. He allowed 14 total pressures in 2022, and six of those came in the final three games, including the only sack he let up.”

Even with Onwenu getting some acknowledgment, the list missed out on key Patriots players, including Matthew Judon, Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Marcus Jones.

Judon not making the list is probably the biggest head-scratcher considering he led the league in sacks for a large portion of the season. But then again, it’s easier to get recognized when your team is winning football games, and that clearly wasn’t the case for Judon and the Patriots in 2022.

More Patriots News!

This was Bill Belichick's reaction to Matthew Slater returning Patriots' standout tight end named as possible cap casualty by NFL.com What does Broncos hiring Vance Joseph mean for Matt Patricia-Patriots?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire