The New England Patriots had many standout performers from their impressive 33-3 Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers but only one of their players earned a spot on Pro Football Focus' "Team of the Week" for the opening slate of games.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones earned a 90/100 grade from PFF for his performance against the Steelers. He was one of the three cornerbacks to make the outlet's "Team of the Week" list.

Here's what PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote about Jones' exceptional effort.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots' defense is best from back to front, a perfect fit in today's NFL. Cornerback Jonathan Jones was key to that on Sunday Night Football, delivering an impressive performance in coverage. Targeted nine times on the night, he allowed just three receptions for 19 yards and came away with two pass breakups.

Jones and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $21 million last week. He then went out and proved he was deserving of the raise by making life miserable for Steelers wide receivers.

The Patriots have one of the league's top secondaries, anchored by All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and veteran safety (and team captain) Devin McCourty. Jones is quickly becoming a very important part of that group, while providing head coach Bill Belichick with valuable depth at one of the sport's most important positions.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

One Patriots player earns spot on Pro Football Focus' Week 1 'Team of the Week' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston