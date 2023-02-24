One pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII left Kurt Warner dumbfounded

The Chiefs’ comeback in Super Bowl LVII began with a 10-play drive to open the third quarter that covered 75 yards and ended with Isiah Pacheco’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed all three of his pass attempts on the drive, and one in particular caught the eye of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

In a two-part YouTube video series, Warner broke down film of how Mahomes performed in the Super Bowl, and one pass in particular left him dumbfounded.

It was the very first pass Mahomes threw in the third quarter. Do you remember? Mahomes was being pressured by Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis but managed to complete an 11-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Warner, a two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, simply couldn’t fathom how Mahomes completed the pass.

“I want to show you this from the end zone,” Warner said. “I want you to watch the head of Patrick Mahomes. Look at his head, his head is facing this way while he’s trying to get away from the defender right here, Davis right there.

“You guys tell me: how does he see Travis Kelce coming across the field here where his eyes don’t turn until right there? I mean, this is the kind of stuff that Patrick Mahomes does that you just sit there and shake your head like I don’t even know how stuff like this as possible.”

Here is the entire video, and I cued up the pass to Kelce below.

Here is another breakdown of the completion from Twitter user The QB School, who called it “otherworldly” and noted Mahomes was hit in the head just before throwing the ball.