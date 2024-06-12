The one part of Jalen Milroe’s game that needs improvement might be the easiest

Alabama Crimson Tide football quarterback Jalen Milroe returns for the 2024 season after finishing 2023 with a stretch of strong performances. He enters the upcoming season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful, a highly-rated returning starter and a possible first-round grade for the 2025 NFL draft.

Milroe’s start to the 2023 season was a bit unconventional. After wining a three-man quarterback competition, he was benched for the Crimson Tide’s Week 3 game against USF, which immediately followed a tough loss at home to the Texas Longhorns.

From Week 4 and beyond, Milroe steadily improved and ultimately finished as the sixth-highest voter getter for the Heisman Trophy.

As the focus shifts to the upcoming season, experts want to see Milroe improve in one area. According to ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid, his biggest weakness is his short-yardage passing (subscription required).

“Milroe lacks consistency on short-to-intermediate throws due to faulty footwork. That leads to delayed decision-making and unreliable ball placement when he needs to get the ball out quickly. He shows more comfort when afforded time to see things unfold down the field.”

Ironically, Milroe’s best quality in Reid’s opinion is his accuracy in deep passes. “Milroe is aggressive throwing downfield, as his 34 completions of 20-plus air yards last season ranked fourth in the FBS.”

There are only a couple of months before the start of the Crimson Tide 2024 football season, and Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow all things Alabama football news as the offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire