One pandemic rule Steve Yzerman, Dylan Larkin broke after Detroit Red Wings captaincy meeting

As general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman has grown used to seeing players look worried when called into his office; usually it means they’ve been traded or waived.

However, meeting with Dylan Larkin to ask him to be the franchise's next captain was a delight.

“Usually the reaction on their face is, oh, here we go,” Yzerman said. “So it’s nice every now and then to have positive conversations, where someone walks out of your office feeling good.”

Larkin described how, after the deal was sealed, the new captain and former captain smiled through the masks they wore to help prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We were sitting there, just the two of us," Yzerman said. "I really would have liked to take the masks off and have a conversation, but I am keeping this mask on because the last thing I want to do is come up with COVID, and you don't have your mask on and you're going to spend the first two weeks of your captaincy in quarantine due to contact tracing.

"We kept our masks on but one rule we did break, and I'm going to confess to, we did shake hands at the end of the conversation. I don't know about Dylan, but I immediately went to the hand sanitizer afterwards, so I hope that the protocol police will accept that."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Inside Detroit Red Wings' Steve Yzerman, Dylan Larkin captain meeting