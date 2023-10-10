The One Pair of Headphones to Buy During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (We're Talking $110 Off!)

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has officially begun, and you can bet we're not wasting a single second scoring the best deals while it runs from today, October 10, through tomorrow, October 11. If you, like us, were hoping to save some dough on a quality pair of headphones, you've landed on the right page. We've found a *major* deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones that are perfect for loud airplanes, noisy offices or your morning hot girl walks. During this year's October Prime Day, the over-the-ear headphones are marked down as low as $219 (were $329), the lowest price they've been all year on Amazon. And since it's likely the best Bose sale you'll come across until Black Friday, we'd suggest taking advantage. But with plenty of headphones marked down for the next 48 hours, from the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds (now as low as $150) to the Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones (on sale for just $100), why should you snag *this* Bose pair, specifically? Well, that's easy...

First off, these sleek headphones allow you to personalize your audio experience by adjusting your sound settings in the Bose Music app. So let's say you like the bass booming and the treble blasting; you can easily set it to your liking with a quick tap on your phone. But they're not just for jamming out to your favorite tunes. You can also wear them while taking calls in loud environments, since there are tiny mics hidden in the earcups that work to process outside noise and cancel it with an opposite signal, zoning in on your voice and ensuring crisp sound on both ends of the line.

You can make the most of the noise-canceling technology with Quiet Mode, which blocks out sounds and allows you to truly escape into your music or podcast. As for those times when you *do* want to stay tuned in to your surroundings, like during your morning jog or commute to work? There's an Aware Mode for that, which lets the perfect balance of outside sounds in. And don't even get us started on the headphones' long battery life, which lasts up to 22 hours from one charge. In fact, the brand says a quick 15-minute charge gives you three hours of listening time in one go.

Not only are they super lightweight, according to reviewers, they also hug the ear comfortably, in a way that won't cause pain or headaches after extended wear. No wonder they've become buyers' favorite headphones for traveling and going to the gym. "These are the ONLY over-the-ear headphones I’ve used that are actually comfortable. I can wear them for hours and not feel anything!" one shares.

Better yet, their Bluetooth range is good for up to 30 feet, which means you won't have to carry your phone or computer around whenever you're on Zoom calls or listening to a podcast. So perhaps it would be wise to grab an extra pair to gift to anyone in your life this Christmas—everyone can benefit from a quality pair of headphones.

Of course, those aren't the only headphones worth shouting out during Prime Big Deal Days. Shoppers are also hopping on the $100 discount on the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds as we speak. Gym-goers, for one, are scooping them up because they fit securely around the ear and are sweat- and water-resistant during tough workouts. And with a nine-hour battery life, they won't die on you before your session ends.

The $100 discount on the Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones also won't go unnoticed if you've been swayed by their 16 million views and counting on TikTok. If they've been on your wish list, Prime Day 2 is the best time to snag 'em.

