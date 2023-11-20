One PAC-12 quarterback prospect announces he’s heading back to school

Most of the time when a player announces a decision to enter the draft or return to school, it’s about leaving for the NFL. That’s not the case for one PAC-12 quarterback, however.

Utah QB Cam Rising has announced he’s headed back to the Utes in 2024. Rising has not played in 2023 due to a torn ACL suffered in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. Next season will be Rising’s seventh in college; he was a member of the Texas recruiting class back in 2018.

Prior to the injury, Rising had some buzz as a potential late-round draft prospect. He was impressive in 2022 in leading Utah to a top-10 finish, completing 65 percent of his passes and racking up over 3,000 passing yards and another 465 on the ground. However, between the injuries and his advanced age, it’s unlikely any team will give Rising a shot in the 2025 NFL draft.

