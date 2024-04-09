One of their own: TU introduces Langford as new hoops coach

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane officially welcomed back its career assists leader, Ashley Langford as the new women’s basketball coach in a press conference at Yulman Stadium Tuesday.

Langford won 69 games in three seasons as the head coach at Stony Brook.

Here is the entire 33-minute press conference and media question and answer session.

