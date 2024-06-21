One outlet named Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight as Elite 11 MVP

Although the Elite 11 didn’t name Notre Dame football 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight its MVP, he still impressed many.

On3 had its own rankings and ultimately had the 6-foot, 5-inch and 205-pound lefty as their top player during the event. Knight did well during the individual portions along with the pro-day and put a cherry on top with his play during the 7-on7 competition.

The sum of the whole was enough for On3 to have him as their best, which shouldn’t come as a surprise after what has been a fantastic summer for Knight. With his current 247Sports Composite Ranking at No. 51 overall, expect a rise in the near future.

Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight is the overall On3 MVP of the @Elite11 Finals☘️ More via @CharlesPower: https://t.co/4cVGSA7u1O pic.twitter.com/GyaQNZYGqe — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 20, 2024

Knight could land as a 5-star prospect, but wherever he lands, he’s the top quarterback commit in the Marcus Freeman era.

