One OT for the Dolphins to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins solidifed some key spots along the offensive line in recent seasons, plugging in Robert Hunt at right guard and signing Terron Armstead and Connor Williams to be the left tackle and center, respectively.

However, Mike McDaniel’s team still has questions at left guard and right tackle. And, while general manager Chris Grier says the team expects that Austin Jackson will be protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side in 2023, they should still consider a rookie in this year’s draft.

Here are a few options that Miami may consider at offensive tackle, one for each round:

First round - Paris Johnson, Ohio State

“Long, athletic tackle in need of additional technique work but possessing the traits to become a long-time starter on the left side. Johnson is still filling out his frame and he should get stronger. He’s much better as a move blocker than man blocker but he can bridge that gap with more coaching. He’s loose and quick in pass protection but will need to add core strength and get better with inside hands to prevent edge defenders from bypassing his anchor. Johnson’s athletic tools and position versatility are advantageous but the going could be a little bumpy early on before he settles in.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Second round - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

“A college tackle who could be best playing inside at guard, Bergeron is evenly proportioned and wears his weight well on a compact frame. He’s a dynamic run blocker, able to excel in all three phases (positioning, sustain and finish). He’s just as capable of climbing and tagging second-level linebackers as he is at opening run lanes at the point of attack with leg drive. He’s athletic enough to play tackle, but inconsistent anchor and hand placement could cause concern for evaluators. While his protection issues are potentially correctable, Bergeron’s scheme-versatile, Pro Bowl-caliber run-blocking potential might hasten a team’s decision to move him inside.” – Zierlein

Third round - Tyler Steen, Alabama

“Steen began his career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt and ended it as a starting left tackle at Alabama. He’s a vertical pass-setter who plays with good awareness to twists and blitzes. Steen uses length and hand resets to extend his mirroring. He would benefit from better catch-and-clamp hands to limit secondary rush opportunities. He plays with hustle off the snap to find back-side positioning on zone blocks, but he needs to eliminate his forward lean in space to improve timing and adjustments at the second level. Steen has good size with average athleticism and is still fine-tuning technique. He could compete for a role as a swing backup early on but could find starting snaps in time.” – Zierlein

Fourth round - Warren McClendon, Georgia

“A three-year starter and two-time national champion, McClendon has been a hardworking team leader at Georgia. His intangibles, however, are countered by a lack of ideal size, length and athleticism as either a tackle or a guard. McClendon needs to get stronger and will always have issues finding success too far away from home base, but he works to the whistle and has enough pass protection savvy for multi-positional consideration as a backup.” – Zierlein

Fifth round - John Ojukwu, Boise State

“College tackle with the build and skill set that would make him a better fit at guard in the NFL. Ojukwu has played a tremendous amount of college football and has a solid understanding of fundamentals. He uses big hands and long arms to jar and displace opponents at the point of attack, but it can break down quickly for him when he’s forced to operate in space as a run blocker or in pass protection. Ojukwu’s athletic limitations are balanced out by his size and power. He should compete for a roster spot as a late Day 3 selection.” – Zierlein

Sixth round - Asim Richards, North Carolina

“Richards is thick-hipped with good lower-body power fueling above average drive-blocking potential. He clears space when he’s centered into opponents, but he lacks the body control and hand consistency to do so on a regular basis. Pass protection concerns will be diminished with a move inside, but there will still be work needed when it comes to getting his feet in position to slow interior rushers. Richards’ drive blocking and potential position versatility give him a shot at a backup role with upside.” – Zierlein

Seventh round - Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas

“Athletic tackle who currently offers more in pass protection than he does as a run blocker. Bostic has quick feet and good length, but he lacks play strength in his upper half. He’s quick to the spot as a lateral blocker and is smooth when asked to pull. He has trouble neutralizing and sustaining base blocks in front of him and doesn’t play with enough grit at the point of attack. His pass protection features a quality mirror and good redirection against athletic rushers, but he’ll need to sit and anchor more consistently to earn a role as an NFL swing tackle.” – Zierlein

