One Oregon Duck lands in first round of final 2024 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN

Draft Day is finally here, and while we wait for the festivities to begin later this evening, there is time for one final look at what the draft board looks like, and where some of the Oregon Ducks might be selected.

For this final exercise, we look at ESPN and NFL expert Field Yates, who gave his last mock draft of the year on Thursday morning. That final mock as just one Oregon Duck being selected in the first round, with quarterback Bo Nix being taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 19 overall pick.

Here’s what Yates had to say:

It has been a long time since the Rams made a first-round pick — they took Jared Goff at No. 1 overall in 2016 — but it has been much longer since we last saw this many quarterbacks in the first round. If Nix goes in addition to the other five we’ve already projected, this class would tie the 1983 group for the most in the common draft era. Matthew Stafford was great last season, but the best time for a team to invest in a QB is when it wants one, not when it needs one. This forward-thinking move would put the succession plan in place for Los Angeles. Nix is a precision passer who set an FBS record with his 77.4% completion rate last season.

There are other Ducks on the board who have a great chance to be drafted on Thursday night, with the likes of Jackson Powers-Johnson and Troy Franklin holding potential first-round grades.

In the end, we will just have to wait and see where everyone goes, which is the beauty of this event.

Happy Draft Day, everyone.

