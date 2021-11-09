One-on-one with Shaedon Sharpe
Krysten Peek sits down with the Kentucky shooting guard to discuss his expectations for college basketball, being the No. 1 player in high school and more.
Shaedon Sharpe, the top-ranked high school basketball player in the country, is enrolling early at the University of Kentucky.
Game highlights of the 6-foot-5 boucy shooting guard out Canada, headed to Kentucky.
With No. 9 Duke playing No. 10 Kentucky in the season opener on Tuesday night, we wanted to get a sense of what Kentucky looks like, so we reached out to CatsIllustrated.com's Justin Rowland. 1. What's your general sense of strengths and weaknesses on this Kentucky team, at least as much as you can have going into Game 1? It looks like a good offensive team but the jury is out defensively and on the glass.
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow the Champions Classic game between John Calipari’s Wildcats and Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils
Looking for Kentucky basketball's season opener versus Duke on TV, radio or online? Here's what you need to know to watch.
The curtain drops with college basketball blue bloods meeting on a big stage in the Big Apple.
