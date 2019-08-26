One-on-one with QB1: The time is now for Oregon football

Oregon senior quarterback Justin Herbert sits down for an exclusive interview with Talkin' Ducks host Jordan Kent in the UO theater room at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, OR.

This six part series will dive into how Herbert became the 6-foot-6, 235-pound passer with the powerful right arm and sneaky fast wheels.

The moment Justin Herbert announced he would forgo the 2019 NFL Draft and return to Oregon for his senior season, the whole country had mixed feelings. Complete and utter joy from Oregon fans; an "are you kidding me" feeling from Pac-12 coaches and players; and other teams who knew what this meant for the Pac-12 as a whole and potential post-season play.

A three-year starter; a stacked defense lead by another senior (Troy Dye); the No. 1 rated freshman (Kayvon Thibodeaux); year two with consistent running backs (CJ Verdell, Travis Dye); WR graduate transfer Juwan Johnson…

Does it feel like the time is now for Oregon football to get back on top?

"We had a tough year two years ago, and last year we built on that… I think to keep taking steps forward and get better and better each day, and to keep taking this program to where it should be and where it's been… I think is one of my biggest goals," says Herbert.

