Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert sits down for an exclusive interview with Talkin' Ducks host Jordan Kent in the UO theater room at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, OR.

This six part series will dive into how Herbert became the 6-foot-6, 235-pound passer with the powerful right arm and sneaky fast wheels.

Before he was a projected as a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eugene-native was a Ducks fan, passed down his passion for Oregon football at birth.

"I grew up in a family that was Duck fans for as long as they can remember," Herbert said in the interview. "I grew up with a grandfather that went to every single game and played (at Oregon). My parents both love Oregon football and my brothers, so I just assumed I had to be a Duck fan."

Herbert's grandfather, Rich Schwab, played receiver at Oregon from 1960-63 and introduced Herbert to Oregon football. Herbert remembers experiencing Autzen Stadium with him. As an 11-year-old, Herbert stood next to Schwab in awe during the 2009 Civil War.

"One of my favorite games was the Oregon-Oregon State civil war game with Jeremiah Masoli," Herbert said. "I think it was third or fourth down, late in the game and he ran over a guy. I thought that was really cool."

Schwab passed away in January of 2018 but his impact is everlasting on his grandson.

Mark Herbert, Justin's father, also had a huge influence on shaping Justin's approach to the game. Check out the video above for more.

One-on-one with QB1: Justin Herbert was destined to be a Duck originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest