One on one: A Q&A session with Christian Heritage's Ben Weaver

Jun. 5—Christian Heritage School rising junior Ben Weaver's favorite high school baseball memory is a recent one.

In April, Weaver and the Lions won a first-round series in the Class A DII state playoffs.

"My favorite memory so far is winning our first ever baseball playoff game against Taylor County in the first round of the playoffs and then winning the series and making it to the Sweet 16," said Weaver, who was a sophomore pitcher and outfielder for Christian Heritage during the 2024 season.

Heading into his junior season, Weaver wants to help the Lions take yet another postseason step.

"I hope that next year Christian Heritage can go even further into the playoffs and hopefully play for a state championship," Weaver said.

Weaver answered a series of questions about his life on and off the baseball field.

Question: Why did you choose to play baseball?

Answer: I have played baseball since I was 5 years old. I started playing travel baseball when I was 7. It's just fun to play and work with my teammates at school and on my travel team. I played basketball up until this coming year, but this year I am just going to play baseball and put all my effort into getting better at baseball.

Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?

A: I want people to remember me for playing hard every time I stepped on the field and for always being a great teammate.

Q: What would you like to improve on heading into your junior season?

A: I would like to continue to work hard and get better. I need to be more consistent as a pitcher, and I am taking lessons to hope to improve my consistency.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I plan on going to college and maybe majoring in real estate. I would also like to play baseball in college too, so I am keeping my options open and looking at all schools from Division I down to junior college.

Q: What's your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?

A: The last couple of years my parents have been cool and let me take four or five of my friends on vacation to Panama City Beach. We have had a blast and look forward to going again this year.

Q: How would you describe yourself off the field?

A: I think I'm pretty laid back and I like to have fun.

Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?

A: I like to hang out with my friends, work out and play video games.

Q: Who is someone you look up to?

A: I look up to my dad. He has coached me since I was 5 and coaches my travel team now. He doesn't cut me any slack and pushes me when I get lazy and encourages me when I need it. He knows a lot about baseball, and I have learned a lot from him.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: I wear number 13 in honor of my favorite athlete, (Atlanta Braves outfielder) Ronald Acuña Jr. I think he works hard and is a good teammate.

To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.