One on one: A Q&A session with Christian Heritage's Kate Mireles

Jun. 18—Christian Heritage School rising sophomore Kate Mireles is a competitor on and off the softball diamond and soccer pitch.

"I'm a competitor," Mireles said. "I love to compete whether I'm working to achieve my goals in school and bring my grades up or finish an assignment or on the field working to make a play."

Mireles plays softball for the Christian Heritage as a pitcher, second baseman and outfielder, and, to help her stay in shape during the offseason — when she's not playing travel softball — Mireles joined the soccer team as a freshman last spring too.

"I just did my first year of soccer last year for conditioning and it was fun," she said. "I plan to continue to play soccer during my few years at Christian Heritage for sure."

Mireles answered a series of questions about her life in sports and out.

Question: Why did you choose to play softball?

Answer: I enjoyed playing softball because of family tradition. My grandfather played baseball and softball in south Florida and I have several cousins here in Dalton who played ball as well. when I was 5 years old I started playing rec ball and fell in love with the game.

Q: What's your favorite memory so far in high school sports?

A: Having a softball game at Edward's park until midnight due to a light automatically turning off. Even though we lost, I had a great time with my teammates.

Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?

A: As a person who does not like to give up and likes to push my teammates to play harder.

Q: What would you like to improve on heading into your sophomore season?

A: Mechanics, growth, development and experience.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I would love to continue to play softball in college also focus on my major in the medical field.

Q: What's your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?

A: Favorite memory so far has to be homecoming. I got to enjoy dinner with friends and had some great memories.

Q: How would you describe yourself off the field?

A: I enjoy spending time with my family. I have a 5-year-old little brother who I enjoy playing with. I also enjoy shopping for makeup and shoes whenever I get time off travel ball.

Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?

A: I enjoy fishing, dancing, shopping, traveling, going to the movies, watching my favorite TV shows and jogging with my father.

Q: Who is someone you look up to?

A: I look up to my travel ball coach, Ayesha Famble. She is like no other coach I've had train me. She pushes me to get better on the field. She's taught me how never to give up on a play and to always stay positive. Even when we lose a game, to take a loss as a lesson and learn from my mistakes.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: Jessica Mendoza (Former softball player and current ESPN analyst). She played outfield in softball and is a two-time Olympic medalist. I love how she's humble and such a great role model for us softball players.

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

A: Instagram. I love it because it show highlights of your favorite teams and let you can see friends and family post. It also allows me to post things about my softball life.

To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.