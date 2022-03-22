One-on-one with Kansas commit Gradey Dick

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek sits down with the five-star wing who's headed to Kansas next year.

KRYSTEN PEEK: I'm Krysten Peek here with Kansas commit Gradey Hick. We're at the Hoop Hall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. Gradey, you guys just had an overtime win against a tough competition. How did it feel being back on the court competing like this, especially at a great event like this?

GRADEY DICK: Oh, it was a lot of fun. I mean, with the crowd and everything, it was just pretty different, because these past couple tournaments, it's been kind of not as many people, obviously, because of COVID especially these past years. So just to have this atmosphere back, it's just super-exciting.

KRYSTEN PEEK: And playing at Sunrise, I want to know, where have you seen the most growth in your game from last year to this year?

GRADEY DICK: I'd say probably just my pace of the game and the ball in my hands. I feel like when I first came to Sunrise, I usually sped out just a lot, kind of turning the ball over on little things I really shouldn't be. So I feel like Coach Luke and them just kind of put me in game situations every day at practice that's really just helped with the pace of my game.

KRYSTEN PEEK: And I know Kansas has been a dream school for you since you were a kid. What was it like when you finally got that first offer first and then when you decided to actually commit there and go to Kansas?

GRADEY DICK: It was super-special. I mean, it was probably, actually, I think my second offer. So I was, I think, summer going into sophomore year. So that was one of my seconds, so I didn't really even know how to act on offers. And for me to get that one, it was crazy. So I was excited to do that and pretty much knew then.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah. And what did Bill Sells say when you finally committed? What was his message to you? Was he super-excited? What was that whole moment like?

GRADEY DICK: Yeah, he was excited. But I think he was just glad I was coming home. So excited to be there.

KRYSTEN PEEK: And then your senior year, I mean, what is that coaching staff, what is Kansas saying that you need to work on to get early minutes next year as a freshman?

GRADEY DICK: Obviously, something I can always get better at is just defense. You can always grow on that. But I feel like for them, what they like about me is just my versatility and then just keeping what I'm doing.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah. And you're crazy bouncy. I feel like people totally underestimate your athleticism until you see it in person. It's crazy. Well, thank you so much, Gradey, for the time. Good luck your senior year. For more information on Gradey Dick, keep right here on rivals.com.