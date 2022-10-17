One-on-one with Kansas commit Chris Johnson

Krysten Peek chats with Kansas commit Chris Johnson on other players he's trying to recruit to Kansas, his transfer to Montverde and why he chose Kansas over other schools recruiting him. Johnson is emerging as a player to watch and could garner thee attention of NBA scouts if he has a strong senior season.

KRYSTEN PEEK: I'm Krysten Peek here with Kansas commit Chris Johnson. We're at the Border League in Las Vegas. Chris, you have had two really great games. I think you've surprised a lot of people. What's clicking for you this fall and with this team?

CHRIS JOHNSON: Just coming here and just showing that I'm a leader. And just coming out and trying to win for my team every game.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah. I mean, I want to say it's you and KJ Evans are kind of like the leaders of this team, the older guys. You got a lot of young talent that you're dealing-- a lot of elite young talent. What has it been in practice like building that chemistry for this team this year?

CHRIS JOHNSON: It's awesome. Because like in practice, we're-- like practice is probably like 10 times harder than the game. So I mean, it's fun. We all gel together, we all like each other, we all hang out every weekend or in the dorms, and it's just we all bond and we all click together. So it's been fun.

KRYSTEN PEEK: What is it about this Montverde culture? I mean, year after year, you guys get dominating teams. You have-- there's-- I don't-- I can't even list all the pros that are Montverde alumni. What is it about this program?

CHRIS JOHNSON: Just coming and knowing that Coach Boyle, Coach Rae, and Coach KBJ, like they just got your back. And they're going they're going to teach you the right way. They're going to coach you up real hard. But like you got to know that the end results are going to be good.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah. And you're committed to Kansas. You committed after the summer period. What was it about Kansas that separated them from the rest of your other schools?

CHRIS JOHNSON: So basically, Kansas has been in my recruitment through the ups and downs. They were like one of like the first like five schools to offer me. And then plus like right when I touched down on campus, like the first night, I told my mom like, I'm coming here. Like I just fell in love with the campus right when I got there. And then the coaching staff and how Coach Self talked to me and stuff like that, I just fell in love with it overall.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Anything specific? I mean, that's pretty brave just to call your mom and be like, this is it, I'm shutting it down.

CHRIS JOHNSON: Yeah. So basically Coach Self just-- he flat out told me in his office, he was like I want you to come here and I'm not scared to coach you. And I was like light bulb, light bulb. So I was like let's go ahead and do it.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah. And it's you and then a couple of other high level guards have committed, Elmarko Marco and Jamari. Have you two-- are you guys on like a group text and started to like talk about being teammates, Rock Chalk, all that?

CHRIS JOHNSON: Oh, actually, we're not in a group chat, but I played Elmarko Marco this summer in UA. And me and Jamari were actually teammates in UA. Like Jamari probably lives like 20 minutes away from me. So me and Jamari have been having a relationship ever since we were like ninth grade. He's been working out-- we've been working out together every once in a while. And me and Elmarko, we haven't really talked like that, but like I played against him, I respect him. He's really, really good, really physical. And it's going to be a real, real fun year next year.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Anybody else that you're trying to get to join you?

CHRIS JOHNSON: We trying to get Mikey Williams. Mikey Williams.

KRYSTEN PEEK: What's been the pitch to him? Have you talked to him?

CHRIS JOHNSON: Yeah, I talked to him. I actually talked to him two nights ago. And basically, the pitch is just hurry up and let's get it done. That's basically the pitch, so.

KRYSTEN PEEK: But with four guards, I mean, you know, you're going to have to fight for playing time, right?

CHRIS JOHNSON: Definitely, but at the end of the day, Coach Self likes big, long like combo guards. So I mean, like I'm-- I don't got no problem with going to the two. And I know the rest of those kids on that team, because I've seen them play, don't got no problem playing the two. And we all know how to play basketball, so I mean, I don't think we're going to have that problem.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah. And for goals your senior year, what are you hoping to accomplish?

CHRIS JOHNSON: Come out here and win a Geico National Championship. That's pretty much it. That's it.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK. Well, Chris, you killed it. I mean, I was so impressed with the way you played this weekend. Good luck the rest of the season. And for more information on Chris Johnson, keep it right here on rivals.com.