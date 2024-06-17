One on one with Hawkeyes All-American AJ Epenesa

Hawkeye Headquarters Reporter Blake Hornstein caught up with Buffalo Bills linebacker and former Iowa All-American defensive end AJ Epenesa. Below is a transcript of the interview.

Q: I heard you and Kate Martin went to the same high school, and Kate’s dad is one heckuva coach?

Epenesa: “Yeah, her dad was my head football coach, my defensive line coach and my shotput and discus coach. So I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a great person. They’re a great family. And Kate is just a byproduct of all they do. They’re awesome.

Q: Kate said that after Friday night football games that you guys would have everybody over. Are you guys buds to this day?

Epenesa: “Yeah, actually Kate messaged me yesterday because I put up a video of Iose (Epenesa’s younger brother) during his visit and everything like that. Kate messaged me saying, ‘I hope he loves it, I hope he commits’ and all that. She’s from Edwardsville and everything, so it was really cool to have those postgame events and Kate would come by and all my old teammates would come by. Kate and her basketball teammates and volleyball teammates would come through and we’re all friends. We’re all in the same friend group. So it’s just a cool sense of community. My dad and my mom really set that up and just having people that aren’t even a part of the team. For example, Kate and her friends are not on the football team, but the town’s invited to come over so that’s probably the coolest thing I thought about it was that it’s a community aspect and not so much just limiting it to the football team.”

Q: Kate goes from being a really good player to now she’s in the WNBA — a tough league — and playing. I mean how cool is that to see one of your friends really succeed at that next level?

Epenesa: “It’s great. We’ve always watched Kate and been like, ‘Wow, she’s a great athlete.’ She’s got the attitude for it. She can be great and then watching her have the success — it’s no surprise that it all went the way it did. When she got drafted, I figured she was going to get drafted and everyone was saying that she was surprised and everything like that. To me, it’s no surprise to see her do such good things and to have so much success because she’s such a hard worker. She’s such a good person and people love her. She just has the energy that makes people drawn to her. And I think from what I’ve seen on social media and all that it looks like her team in Vegas has really brought her in and really loved on her and I honestly kind of didn’t expect anything less, because she’s just that kind of person.”

Q: Let me ask you about yourself. You’re back here at Kinnick on a Saturday — does it get like the memories going? You’re an All-American and this is a pretty special special place.

Epenesa: It’s a special place. And even today when I talked to my teammates, and they’ll be like, ‘What’s the hardest place you played in the Big Ten?’ My current Penn State teammates and Nebraska guys and everyone always says Iowa City. They say Kinnick is the toughest one to play in. Obviously, so many great memories here. So many great… moments with the crowd being involved with what we do and the Wave being what it is now. And being able to be a part of the first start of the Wave. It’s just there’s so many good things that came from being a Hawkeye and honestly, I just had the greatest time. This is the best place on earth honestly.”

Q: How about hanging out with the kids today and just seeing them light up and just have a good time out here in June. What’s that like?

Epenesa: “It’s awesome. That’s what I think it’s all about, getting these kids motivated to want to come out and play football. It’s a fleeting sport in certain areas. To have kids be so excited to come out and to have such pride in the school and be so enthusiastic about players that weren’t even alive to watch. So just to watch their enthusiasm and how excited they get. It’s fun to be around and it’s contagious. So, I love being here.”

Q: You were here on a great defense, this has been the tradition for 25 years. What is the culture like? Could you take me behind the curtain? Why is the Iowa defense so great year in and year out?

Epenesa: “I’d like to credit that to coach Parker, KB, and Seth. But the discipline and what it takes to be Iowa football defensive player, it’s tough. Sometimes you may think it limits you, sometimes you may think it doesn’t. But it’s all about teamwork. It’s all about cohesion, if you don’t do your job, then we’re all kind of screwed over. Being able to be a part of a legendary defense and to be with guys that take things they take. It’s how everyone holds themselves. They hold themselves accountable. And to be a part of a team that does such a thing and be a part of a coaching staff that like kind of pushes it in the right way. It makes it easy to be a part of a team like this and enjoyable.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.