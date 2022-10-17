One-on-one with five-star AJ Johnson

Krysten Peek chats with the Donda Academy guard about transferring his senior year, official visits to Texas, LSU, NC State and Louisville and relationship with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: I'm Krysten Peek here with AJ Johnson. We are at the Border League in Las Vegas. AJ, you just had a great game. I want to say you had like 25, 30 points, right? Like, you went off scoring from all over the court. It's fall ball with a new team, Donda Academy, how are you adjusting?

AJ JOHNSON: I'm adjusting pretty good. I mean, I feel like I just needed-- I needed to go somewhere where I can get pushed every single day in practice by great players, like Rob, you know, JJ, Keon, Trent, all of them, they're all good players. So just to get pushed every single day by all of them has been helping me get better.

KRYSTEN PEEK: How competitive are practices? Because like you said, there's a lot of length and athleticism on this team.

AJ JOHNSON: It's really competitive. It gets really competitive. We're all, like, the same, like, size area, big. So like, we don't really call fouls in practice. So we all just like, yeah, it's really.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK, and Kanye West. I mean, this is his team, Donda Academy. I know you guys did a photo shoot with him, but has he been through practice at all or at any of your games?

AJ JOHNSON: He hasn't come to any practices or games yet, but I'm pretty sure he's going to come. He's going to, for sure, come to games, I don't know about practices.

KRYSTEN PEEK: How was that photo shoot?

AJ JOHNSON: It was good. It was really fun. I'd never been in nothing like that before. So that was a good experience.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK, and I mean, you're coming off. You went to USA Basketball Minicamp. Before that you had a great summer playing with Jalen Green Elite. I know you're in the gym with him constantly. It's his second year. How have you seen your game grow and what similarities do you see between the two of your guys' games?

Story continues

AJ JOHNSON: I feel like I see, like-- I'm starting to, like, be able to shoot the ball, like, a little bit like him off screens and stuff, off the dribble and stuff that he does, because that's what's one thing that he did pretty well, like, does pretty very well. So that's what I've been trying to add to my game lately.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Hey, you're a senior, right? So you got a decision to make at some point. I know the schools that you visited or have left to visit are Texas, Louisville, NC State, LSU. How is this whole process been for you this fall?

AJ JOHNSON: Oh, it's been great. I mean, it's just a blessing to be able to, like, go on visits and make a choice, or have options, because a lot of kids don't have options. So I'm just blessed and just embracing all of it. It's having fun with it, trying to get better, but yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: When do you anticipate making your decision?

AJ JOHNSON: Well, first, I want to see, like-- I want to see the teams play. Like, wherever I go, I want to see them have, like, a couple of games. I want to see how their season goes like the end, towards the end and everything, like, just see how they play. And see how, like, what the coaches are telling me their game style is is how they really are. So I just want to see them.

KRYSTEN PEEK: When you're watching, like, what's most important to you? Like, how are you going to differentiate between the schools that are coming at you the hardest?

AJ JOHNSON: Probably just the way that they play. Like, I want to go somewhere where we play fast. There's a lot of spacing, a lot, a lot of spacing. Yeah, high ball picks, probably that's my favorite. So yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK, well, so, no decision coming up. You want to see these guys play, kind of wait it out, right?

AJ JOHNSON: Yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK. Well, AJ, thank you so much. Good luck the rest of the season with Donda Academy. I'm sure I'll be seeing you probably next week or very soon. And for more information on AJ Johnson, keep it right here on rivals.com.