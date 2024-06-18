One in, one out? Barcelona chief Deco holds meeting with leading player agent

Barcelona sporting director Deco was on Tuesday spotted in attendance at a meeting with leading football agent, Juanma López.

That’s according to Jijantes, who have provided an insight into the figures understood to have been under discussion, too.

First up comes Mikayil Faye.

Defender Faye has of course seen his name take its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of the last 48 hours.

This comes after word was forthcoming that Portuguese giants Porto are readying an imminent offer for the 19-year-old.

With Faye amongst the aforementioned López’s client list, the prospect of a move to the Primeira Liga, in turn, was talked through with Deco this afternoon.

And next on the agenda, it is understood, was a potential arrival at the Camp Nou this summer.

The player in question? Dani Olmo.

Versatile attacker Olmo has been hotly tipped to make the move back to Barcelona with a view to next season, having been placed high on the shortlist of potential reinforcements by the Blaugrana brass.

The fee being demanded by RB Leipzig is expected to prove a stumbling block towards any deal, but with the player himself considered keen on a return to his home country, favourable terms could be organised to facilitate a transfer.

It now remains to be seen whether Deco and Juanma López can put as much in place.

🎥 IMAGEN @JijantesFC



👀 DECO SE REÚNE CON EL AGENTE DE DANI OLMO Y MIKA FAYE



Juanma López acaba de entrar a la Ciutat Esportiva para reunirse con Deco.



Juntos estudian la oferta del Porto por Fayé y la viabilidad de la incorporación de Dani Olmo.



[🎥: @monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/PazxLcRO2H — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) June 18, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN