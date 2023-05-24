One of the oldest Kentucky Derby winners dies at 26. He was also the most expensive.
Fusaichi Pegasus, the winner of the 2000 Kentucky Derby who later became the highest-priced racehorse ever sold, died Tuesday at age 26.
Fusaichi Pegusas was retired from racing in 2000 and retired from stallion duties at Ashford Stud in 2020. The farm announced the horse was euthanized Tuesday due to the infirmities of old age.
“’Fu Peg’ was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character,” Ashford Stud General Manager Dermot Ryan said in a news release.
Fusaichi Pegasus won the 2000 Kentucky Derby as the 2-1 favorite, finished second to Red Bullet in the Preakness and ended his career with a sixth-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs later that year.
The son of the great stallion Mr. Prospector was purchased as a yearling at Keeneland for $4 million by Japanese businessman Fusao Sekiguchi. That price remains the highest ever paid at auction for a horse that went on to win the Kentucky Derby.
Sekiguchi’s investment proved shrewd after the Run for the Roses, when Irish breeder Coolmore Stud bought Fusaichi Pegasus for a reported $70 million — at the time the highest price ever paid for a racehorse.
Fusaichi Pegasus split time between Ashford Stud in Woodford County and Coolmore’s breeding operation in Australia for the first decade of his stallion career.
He was the sire of champion Thoroughbreds in several different countries.
After the death of Fusaichi Pegasus, 20 living Kentucky Derby winners remain. The youngest is 2023 victor Mage, and the oldest is 29-year-old Silver Charm, who resides at Old Friends farm in Georgetown.
Fusaichi Pegasus was bred by Arthur Hancock and Bob and Janice McNair of Stonerside Farm.
Trained by Neil Drysdale, Fusaichi Pegasus won six races from nine career starts with career earnings of $1,994,400.
In 2000, he won the San Felipe Stakes and the Wood Memorial before finishing first in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Preakness Stakes. He did not run in the Belmont Stakes but returned to the track later that year to finish first in the Jerome Handicap and sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, his final race.
“He was a challenging horse to train, actually,” Drysdale told BloodHorse this week. “He was rambunctious and had a lot of energy. He was a horse who you had to do something different with every day. Most horses enjoy a routine and he did not.”
When he crossed the finish line first in a 19-horse field in the 2000 Kentucky Derby, Fusaichi Pegasus’ winning time was the seventh-fastest ever in the Run for the Roses. His time of 2:01.12 for the mile-and-a-quarter remains the 10th fastest in 2023.
“This guy, he’s a beast,” said winning jockey Kent Desormeaux after the race. “He’s just so powerful, yet he maintains his grace.”
Fusiachi Pegasus, the 2-1 post-time favorite, defeated Aptitude by 1 1/2 lengths and Impeachment by 5 ½.
Fusaichi Pegasus 1997 – 2023.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus who was... https://t.co/U5IQ4PA9N7 pic.twitter.com/dZarxGa0DN
— Coolmore America (@coolmoreamerica) May 24, 2023
Big for a colt at his age, Fusaichi Pegasus glided with remarkable fluidity.
“You would think he would lumber around the track,” Desormeaux said at the time. “Boom, boom, boom, like an elephant.”
But he did not.
“He maintains his elegance.”
Herald-Leader Staff Writer Ben Roberts contributed to this article.
