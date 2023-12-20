One OL transfer portal target for Penn State withdraws from portal

As Penn State is set to begin signing its Class of 2024, it is also keeping tabs on players in the transfer portal. One particular area the Nittany Lions have been watching in the transfer portal has been the offensive line, and one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the transfer portal has reportedly withdrawn his name from the database.

Chase Bisontis, a New Jersey native, has reportedly taken his name out of the transfer portal and decided to stay at Texas A&M. When Bisontis initially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, Penn State was among the many schools reaching out to try bringing him to their program.

Penn State’s offensive line will be looking to replace Caedan Wallace and, in all likelihood, will have to replace Olu Fashanu. Wallace has declared his intent to enter the 2024 NFL draft following the Peach Bowl. Fashanu, a projected top-10 draft pick, is expected to turn pro as well but he has yet to make an official announcement about his future a year after putting the NFL draft on hold despite being a projected first-round draft pick.

Some good news for Texas A&M: A&M standout freshman offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 6, has withdrawn his name from the portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247Sports https://t.co/RFR3u39Sly pic.twitter.com/0bqtEhFtqb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 19, 2023

Penn State has added to the offensive line depth chart through the transfer portal with the commitment of Alan Herron from Shorter University, a Division 2 program. Herron drew interest from a number of Power 5 conference programs, and he is expected to jump right into the mix for a key role on the offensive line in 2024.

Penn State has also added kicker Chase Meyer from Tulsa through the transfer portal. At this point in time, there are just three Penn State players from the 2023 roster sitting in the transfer portal; Alex Bacchetta, Cristian Driver, Jace Tutty.

