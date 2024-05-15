One of the OKC Thunder’s biggest supporter shares his new single dedicated to the team

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thunder fans across the state are getting ready for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Thunder team is back in Oklahoma City to take on the Dallas Mavericks and fans are getting involved in any way they can.

You know who else is ready to Thunder Up? Thunder Boy Wonder! I’m sure you have heard of him. He drives cars decked out in everything Thunder related and for this playoff season, he even wrote a song for it!

“I’m gonna keep it Thunder Up no matter what. From the socks, to the watch, to the clothing and what I drive. That’s just who I am,” said John Bling, Thunder Boy Wonder.

Thunder Boy Wonder is the ultimate franchise OKC Thunder basketball fan, with decked out Thunder-themed cars and enough Thunder merch to last you a lifetime.

His newest car this playoff season is a Thunder-themed Hummer that he continues to update.

“Like, as you can see right here, OKC Thunder sweeps New Orleans. That was round one. Then you go around to the front and you’ll see round two, which will be with the Mavs right on the front with the basketball,” said Bling.

The day one Thunder supporter is also using his gift of rapping to shout out his favorite team.

You can watch his new single dedicated to the Thunder below:

Look out for Thunder Boy Wonder at Wednesday night’s game if you plan to attend.

