One Ohio State receiver moves up in Todd McShay’s latest first round NFL mock draft

We’re getting closer and closer to the 2022 NFL draft, and there are a couple of Ohio State receivers that have been projected by almost everybody to go in the first round. And with the latest NFL Scouting Combine in the books, there has been some movement with all of those mock drafts that are making the rounds.

One of the foremost experts and most followed draft experts is ESPN’s Todd McShay. He just released his latest first-round mock draft (subscription required) after the scouting combine and has one of the OSU receivers moving up further in the first round.

Which wide receiver between Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson does he have making a move and where does he have him going? We’re sure glad you asked.

Garrett Wilson – No. 7 overall to the New York Giants

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) leaps past Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What McShay Says

Kenny Golladay led the Giants in receiving last season with just 521 yards. Even Engram led the team in catches with all of 46, and he’s headed to free agency. The next two on the list were running backs. And Sterling Shepard and Kadarious Toney each struggled to stay healthy. You get the point. With the top three linemen in the class off the board already, new GM Joe Schoen and new coach Brian Daboll can get quarterback Daniel Jones help in another fashion. Wilson has elite body control, 4.38 speed and a big catch radius. New York can walk away happy on Day 1 with exciting new players on defense (Travon Walker) and offense (Wilson).

Chris Olave – No. 19 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What McShay Says

I still think the Eagles will stick with Jalen Hurts at quarterback — Pittsburgh, next on the board, is undoubtedly holding its breath here — so let’s instead address another potential issue. The only team to take a first-round receiver in three straight drafts was the Lions in 2003-05, but the Eagles could join them. They were 30th in passing yardage last season when targeting wide receivers. Jalen Reagor hasn’t panned out, and while DaVonta Smith looks like a dynamic pro, Hurts could certainly use another target. Olave is a silky smooth runner with 4.39 speed and great acceleration — and he scored at least once in nine of 11 games last season. He’d be a reliable downfield target to complement Smith.

