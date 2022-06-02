One of Ohio State basketball’s threads is up for uniform of the year. Vote!

Gone are the days of one uniform for away games and one for home contests. Most college basketball teams now have the staple uniforms but also have alternate threads in their ensemble.

Ohio State hoops is no different. The program has embraced many different uniforms — especially most recently. From all-black/charcoal to throwback red and white uniforms, to the standard home and away classic looks, it was no surprise to see the Buckeyes wear three different uniforms in three-straight games last season.

And now, one of those uniforms is up for uniform of the year. Uniswag.com has identified 14 uniforms in college basketball that it has nominated for college basketball uniform of the year, and you can sway the court of public opinion by casting your vote for the Buckeye one.

Which one is it? It’s the classic 80s white throwbacks that have “Buckeyes” written in cursive across the chest seen below.

UNISWAG UNIFORM OF THE YEAR NOMINEE @OhioStateHoops is nominated for the Basketball UNISWAG Uniform of the Year Award. Click here to cast your vote by Saturday, June 4th: https://t.co/ieCnohKRS2#uniswag pic.twitter.com/AuVuZhagaU — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) June 1, 2022

You have until Saturday, June 4 to cast your vote, so click on the link provided in the tweet and let Buckeye Nation be heard.

