One offensive tackle for the Bears in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of needs to address with their 10 picks.

Heading into the draft, improving the offensive line will be a priority for the Bears, who allowed the fourth most sacks last season despite having the best-rushing offense in the NFL.

As the new staff looks to implement a zone-rushing attack similar to Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco, they need agile and athletic tackles who can pass protect and run block.

Currently, right tackle is the priority for Chicago, but it’s unclear if general manager Ryan Poles is also looking to upgrade at left tackle.

With that said, here are offensive tackles the Bears could target in each round of the NFL draft.

Round 1: Broderick Jones, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Broderick Jones is a stud offensive tackle that can play immediately at right or develop into a starting left tackle. He’s athletic for his size (6-foot-5 and 311 pounds) and shows the quickness to cut off defenders or pull and serve as a lead blocker. He can anchor against power rushers in pass protection and has the lateral quickness to play on an island against speed rushers.

Round 2: Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison has spent two years in an inside zone, RPO offense that will be similar to what the Bears run. He’s a tone-setter in the run game and does a great job moving defenders and controlling the line of scrimmage. In addition, he disrupts pass rushers by knocking their hands away, removing their leverage.

Round 3: Blake Freeland, BYU

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Freeland is an enormous tackle prospect at 6-foot-8 with four years of experience playing in BYU’s zone and RPO-heavy offense. He’s a bit lean for a tackle but has the skill set and experience as a zone run blocker. His pass protection on more extended drops will need work since BYU ran a quick-pass offense. He rarely had to play on an island for 5-7 step pass sets.

Story continues

Round 4: Tyler Steen, Alabama

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Steen is an incredibly athletic tackle that shines in pass protection. He shows a remarkable ability to disrupt pass rushers and mirror footwork. In the run game, Steen effectively widens out defenders to create inside rush lanes or drive down defenders to make outside running lanes. He’s someone who could play immediately for Chicago.

Round 5: Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Wanya Morris is a powerful run blocker who loves to get his hands on defensive linemen one-on-one or with double teams. His athleticism flashes on tape when he’s asked to cut off defensive ends on the backside of zone run plays or pull as a tackle and lead block. His pass protection could be more consistent. Too often, he’s beaten with inside moves or a bull rush.

Round 6: Connor Galvin, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Galvin is one of the most experienced prospects in the draft, with 50 career starts and 58 games played at Baylor. Although he isn’t a mauler, he’s successful at overtaking defensive linemen and getting to the second level. Galvin must improve his pass protection to anchor against pass rushers instead of simply stalling them.

Round 7: Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Carter Warren has four years of experience in a zone-based scheme, with most of his starts coming at left tackle. Like Galvin, he isn’t a mauler but effectively redirects defensive linemen to create running lanes. In pass protection, he consistently hits his landmarks, and when he gets his hands on defenders has a strong punch and can control them.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire