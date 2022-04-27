One offensive lineman the Rams could target in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

The offensive line has been a priority for the Rams over the course of the last five years, with the exception of last season when they didn’t draft a single lineman. Four of their five starters are pretty much set heading into the 2022 season, but they could still use a starting right guard and some more depth across the board.

It’s a fairly deep class with a ton of players who can line up at multiple positions, which is good news for the Rams. Here is one lineman they could target in each round of the draft, from the third round on.

3rd round: G/C Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga

Strange is an athletic interior offensive lineman who played both guard and center in college, but mostly left guard. The Rams have an opening at right guard more so than center after re-signing Allen, which is where Strange would be expected to play.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com called him a “highly intelligent” player with a lot of experience, and a player who’s “made for zone scheme with good lateral giddy-up.” That fits the Rams well because they’re primarily a zone blocking team and run a lot of outside zone plays, which forces their linemen to move laterally and reach for blocks.

4th round: OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Tom played both center and offensive tackle in college, which is a unique blend of position versatility. Given that flexibility, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him play any of the five positions on the offensive line, though a spot on the interior makes the most sense given his lack of size and length at 6-foot-4.

He’ll take a little time to develop and find a spot on the O-line, but the Rams love flexibility and cross-training their players up front, so Tom fits the bill in that regard.

5th round: G Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Munford started four seasons at Ohio State, playing tackle and guard for the Buckeyes. Guard is probably his best position at the next level, and he brings excellent measurables to that spot (6-6, 328 pounds, 35 1/8-inch arms).

He’s not the best athlete and doesn’t move as well as you’d like, but Munford has the traits that could help him develop into a starting-caliber guard at some point in his career. He just needs work on his technique because the size is there.

6th round: G Chris Paul, Tulsa

Paul is an awesome athlete, running a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 323 pounds. He played guard and tackle in college, both left and right, which is valuable when attempting to find his best position in the NFL.

What the Rams will love about him is his character, being a leader on and off the field. He was named to the NCAA Board of Governors Committee to promote cultural diversity and equity while he was a senior.

7th round: OT Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech

You’re not going to find an immediate starter along the offensive line in the seventh round, so this is more about depth and development. Cochran has the frame and length teams want in an offensive tackle, and he can be molded into a quality tackle at the next level if he improves his technique and footwork.

He started 41 games in college at Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech, and from an athleticism standpoint, he stood out with a 5.10 40-yard dash at his pro day, along with a 7.64 three-cone time.

