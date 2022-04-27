One offensive lineman for the Patriots to pick in every round of the 2022 NFL draft

The New England Patriots don’t seem to have settled their plan for their offensive line, with arguably just four starting-caliber players on the roster. The draft might be the key avenue for the Patriots to finalize the group.

The Patriots will have tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown, guard Michael Onwenu and center David Andrews. New England is as good as anyone at drafting and developing interior offensive linemen, so it feels inevitable that the team takes a guard during the 2022 NFL draft.

But that’s not the only offensive line issue they might address. In 2023, the Patriots will have to decide what to do with Wynn, who might prove expensive to extend for a long-term deal. Might the Patriots draft a tackle, Wynn’s eventual replacement?

Let’s look at offensive linemen the Patriots could take in every round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Round 2: Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

Round 3: Cole Strange, OG/OC, Chatanooga

Round 4: Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma

Round 5: Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

Round 6: Zachary Thomas, OT/OG, San Diego State

Round 7: Doug Cramer, C, Illinois

