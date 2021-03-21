Breaking News:

Loyola Chicago upsets Illinois, the first No. 1 seed to fall in men's NCAA tournament

One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Antique ice sailboats from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club's sail on the frozen upper Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York

(Reuters) - New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailing's best interest.

New Zealand, who retained the "Auld Mug" this year with a 7-3 victory over Luna Rossa, on Friday accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as challenger of record for the 37th America's Cup.

Local media reported the next match might be held around the Isle of Wight, the site of the original race in 1851, as a one-off between TNZ and INEOS, with TNZ boss Grant Dalton confirming it was one of the options being considered.

Such a race would exclude all the other challengers, including NYCC, who won the trophy in 1851 and successfully defended it 24 times in a row until 1983.

"A deed of gift match off the Isle of Wight would be a huge step in the wrong direction," Culver said in a statement. "The two previous Deed of Gift matches were distinct low points in the history of the America's Cup.

"The New York Yacht Club will not support a Deed of Gift match or an America's Cup competition that...is effectively open to only the defender and Challenger of Record."

Regattas in Perth in 1987, Auckland in 2003 and Valencia in 2007 helped increase interest in the America's Cup and Culver said a two-team race would undo the progress made.

"Each of those drew 10 or more teams and the significant commercial interest necessary to support such a grand event," he said. "To waste this opportunity on a two-team event is not in the best interests of the Cup or the sport."

Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill said he would be surprised if the Auld Mug wasn't defended in New Zealand again.

"Look at the amount of time and money...put into this team, I would have thought it would be an absolute no-brainer to hold it here," Spithill said.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Thai army denies supplying rice to Myanmar forces

    Thailand’s army has denied supplying rice to units of Myanmar’s armed forces and said on Saturday any food being sent over the border was part of normal trade. Myanmar's military is facing international condemnation over a Feb. 1 coup and bloody crackdowns on protests against military rule in which nearly 250 people have been killed. Thailand has voiced concern over the bloodshed.

  • Jennifer Garner’s Netflix Movie ‘Yes Day’ On Track To Be Seen By 53M In First Month

    Jennifer Garner’s family comedy Yes Day is on track to be seen by 53 million households in the first four weeks of its release, Garner said on her Instagram feed Friday. The Miguel Arteta-directed movie was released March 12 on the streaming giant and has already been No. 1 in 50 countries where it has […]

  • Johnny Juzang returns from ankle sprain, lifts UCLA over BYU in NCAA tournament

    Johnny Juzang scored 27 points in powering UCLA to a 73-62 victory over Brigham Young in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday night.

  • It took a pandemic to make me realize how much underwire bras suck, and I'm not the only one

    After many bra-wearers spent a year "unhooked," comfier styles like sports bras and bralettes may reign supreme for the foreseeable future.

  • These 'blissful' flats are shopper-approved — and we've got a discount code

    Add these ultra-comfy flats to your wardrobe.

  • 2021 NCAA women’s tournament bracket: TV schedule, tip times, dates, game previews

    For the 64 teams in the NCAA women’s tournament, it’s finally time to dance. Two years after Baylor edged Notre Dame 82-81 in the 2019 national championship, the tournament is back. This year’s No. 1 seeds — NC State, South Carolina, Stanford and UConn — headline the field traveling to the San Antonio area for the

  • Arizona sheriff on border security: 'It's a mess up here'

    Judge Jeanine Pirro speaks with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels during her visit to once location where border wall construction was halted.

  • March Madness: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA tournament first round Saturday

    Gonzaga rolled, Ohio became a Cinderella and many top seeds staved off upsets in the second day of the first round in the men's NCAA Tournament.

  • Ship Happens: How the Golden Ray's Final Voyage Went Wrong in a Hurry

    Nineteen months after the Golden Ray car carrier capsized, we finally have an idea of what happened.

  • William Jackson III announces he will wear No. 23 with Washington

    The cornerback has a new team and a new number.

  • Yankees option INF Mike Ford, INF Thairo Estrada, two others to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

    The Yankees announced multiple roster moves prior to their spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

  • Rob Gronkowski: 'I was definitely shook' by Aaron Hernandez's murder charge

    The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Top-seeded Zags' bid for perfect season shifts to Indiana

    Coach Mark Few can appreciate what's at stake, and the appropriateness of the NCAA Tournament being held all in Indiana, as Gonzaga continues its push for perfection. There's history on the line, with Gonzaga seeking to become the first champion to finish without a loss since Bobby Knight's Hoosiers went 32-0 in 1976. During a season in which Gonzaga won 23 straight by double-digit margins, Few reflected on how far the Bulldogs have come in making their 22nd consecutive tournament appearance.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Pass Her the Mic: A short-lived retirement helped Samantha Johnson ignite her passions both on and off the pitch

    "Don't pass the baton to somebody else when your purpose is meant to be just that. Yours."

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)