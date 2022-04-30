One of the Buccaneers' picks was born 6 days after QB Tom Brady was drafted

University of Houston defensive end Logan Hall was the first pick of the second round in Friday's NFL draft, going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a special thrill for Hall due to one of his new teammates, Tom Brady.

“I’ve been watching that guy play my entire life," Hall said, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Usually a line like that is figurative. For Hall, it's actually true. He has been watching Brady his entire life.

Hall was born on April 22, 2000. Six days before that, on April 16, 2000, Brady was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots. Brady already had a Super Bowl win when Hall was still in diapers.

We all know Brady's career has been remarkable for its longevity, but not many players can say they've been in the NFL as long as some of their teammates have been alive.

It has to be weird for Brady. It's also presumably weird for Hall. Brady is old enough to be Hall's father. Hall's earliest football memories probably include Brady playing in Super Bowls. Now he's playing with a living legend.

"I got to go see his locker and I was [freaking out] so hard," Hall said, via Laine. "It was unreal. To be able to meet him person and learn things from him — I’m really fired up.”

Brady, who retired this offseason for about a month before coming back, will turn 45 years old in August. We've reached a point in which practically all of Brady's teammates can say they grew up watching him.