One Notre Dame player named to 247Sports All-Transfer Portal team

It’s safe to say that Notre Dame hit a home run during this offseason’s transfer portal moves.

Yes, the Irish lost multiple players but their addition, one in particular, was a massive get. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman put up crazy numbers during his four years there, but when he entered the portal it seemed like a perfect match in South Bend.

Hartman would eventually commit to the Irish, giving them a much needed difference maker behind center. It did force Tyler Buchner to go the same route after spring practice, but it doesn’t matter. Hartman can lead this Irish offense to heights we haven’t seen in a while.

With that in mind, when 247Sports was looking at their All-Transfer Portal team, Hartman was their quarterback of choice. Brad Crawford’s logic was simple, “given his talent level, Hartman makes the Fighting Irish a legitimate playoff contender.”

The schedule is there with enough games to impress the college football playoff committee, and the star power that Hartman brings won’t hurt. You have to give kudos to head coach Marcus Freeman for not standing pat and getting Hartman during the first transfer window.

