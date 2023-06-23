One non-QB the Commanders can’t afford to lose in 2023

Who is the one non-quarterback the Commanders cannot afford to lose in 2023?

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin Thursday provided one non-quarterback that each NFL team can’t afford to lose this upcoming season.

Whom do you feel the Commanders absolutely cannot lose this season? Jonathan Allen? Daron Payne? Terry McLaurin? Tress Way? Jahan Dotson?

Benjamin chose McLaurin as the indispensable Washington Commander. Here is his explanation.

If Ron Rivera really believes new QB Sam Howell is capable of emerging as a long-term answer, he’d better hope the team’s WR1 stays healthy, providing the second-year gunslinger with a downfield threat who’s been relatively QB-proof in terms of production.

How about the other indispensable key figures in the NFC East, according to Benjamin?

Eagles: WR A.J. Brown

RT Lane Johnson, one of the best in the game at his spot, is probably more important overall. But he’s already an annual candidate to miss a few games due to injury, and if Brown weren’t active, DeVonta Smith would be Jalen Hurts’ only truly trusted WR.

Giants: OT Andrew Thomas

His 2022 success confirmed his arrival as a top young tackle a la Penei Sewell in Detroit. For all the talk about getting Daniel Jones more help out wide, Brian Daboll’s attack probably hinges more on Thomas standing pat at LT to keep the QB upright.

Cowboys: OLB Micah Parsons

CeeDee Lamb is a star out wide, and his absence would surely affect Dak Prescott, who’ll be counting on Brandin Cooks to help him downfield. But Parsons is the heart and soul of the team, his rangy athleticism enabling Dallas to be creative on “D.”

