"One of the nicest guys," caddie recounts Jim Nantz narrating golf shots at Pebble Beach

Famed sportscaster Jim Nantz offered golfers playing Pebble Beach a legendary opportunity, offering to provide play-by-play for a group of golfers teeing off on the famously short seventh hole, a 109-yard Par 3.

This is Jim Nantz strolling Pebble Beach (where he lives) in the morning and providing what appears to be a random stranger with the golf experience of a lifetime…

🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/JLoWQafqXU — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 20, 2023

The video was posted to the cameraman Jason Deaver's TikTok account, @jdprogolf. Deaver is currently attempting to become a professional golfer. He holds a +2 handicap at the moment. The video was actually taken about a month and a half ago, Deaver told USA Today. It was Deaver's first time at Pebble Beach, and the group he was caddying for got VIP treatment.

What was Jim Nantz doing at Pebble Beach?

According to Deaver, Nantz was "showing the course to his friends from out of town" when he pulled up in his cart to the seventh tee. Nobody asked him to provide play-by-play either. That was entirely Nantz's idea. "He said to me, 'Why don't you pull out your phone real quick? I want to do something,'" said Deaver. "It kind of became an iconic little moment for everybody. Under that pressure, I'm not sure I could put it on the green."

Who was the other man in the video?

The man who hit the green was another golfer that was put in Deaver's group, David Lorenz. Regardless, Nantz offered background commentary for multiple people in that group according to Deaver, but only went full broadcaster mode for David's tee shot. That just so happened to be the best shot of the bunch. According to Deaver, every other shot from the group failed to hit the green.

"I would say that was one of Lorenz's best shots of the day," Deaver claimed. "He had about two or three birdies that day, so he didn't play terrible golf. I would probably say that was the shot of his life though." Deaver continued, "He was totally on top of the world. He couldn't believe it."

Even though Lorenz had the best shot of the bunch, Deaver claimed that it was impossible to be upset after that interaction happened. Said Deaver, "The rest of the day, you can't get mad at anything after that happening, you know?"

Did Deaver know Nantz?

While Deaver would not consider himself a friend or acquaintance of Nantz, he told USA Today that he has met Nantz a few times before. "He's a great guy," says Deaver, "one of the nicest guys you could ever meet."

Nantz's children play junior golf with Deaver's college golf coach. "I've met him a few times through that, because I help out with that." Deaver explained further, "So, yeah, I've seen him before, and he's always been a really good human being and always taken his time to have a conversation with you when he doesn't have to."

A priceless experience with Nantz

It costs around $600 for a single tee time at Pebble Beach. There are additional fees that come too though if you or anyone in your group wants a caddy or cart. That's a lot, but Pebble Beach is regarded as one of the nicest courses in America. So, this begs the question, "How much more would you be willing to pay to have your entire round narrated by Jim Nantz?"

"I don't know if I'd pay a whole lot," said Deaver. "It'd be an awesome experience, but my money right now goes to tournament golf. I would definitely think people would pay thousands and thousands of dollars to have that happen. I would think people would pay thousands just to hit that one shot."

Deaver, Lorenz, and company got that opportunity for free, an all-time cool move from Nantz.

