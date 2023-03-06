One NFL Scouting Combine standout per position for the Browns to target

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has come to an end, and plenty of valuable information has been sprinkled onto the field and in interviews for the Cleveland Browns to pull from. From Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott to others, there were quite a bit of fits for the Browns that stood out during their time in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Who were they and how did they perform at the combine? Some old, some young as the Browns have proven to expand their age guardrail in the later rounds, here is one combine standout per position who the Browns should have on their radar as they look to get their roster back into playoff contention.

Quarterback: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

The Browns met with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the NFL Scouting Combine, and they may just be looking for backup quarterbacks capable of running the offense they want to run. And coming off of a career year with the Bruins with over 3,100 yards passing and another 645 rushing, there is plenty of reason to see why he could be a day-three target in Cleveland.

He ran a 40-yard dash in the 97th percentile of all quarterbacks, the best 10-yard split ever recorded among quarterbacks, and a broad jump in the 94th percentile. As the Browns transition to more gun-run and 11 personnel, they could draft Thompson-Robinson and have him compete with Kellen Mond as Deshaun Watson’s backup.

Running Back: Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

As the Browns will let Kareem Hunt walk this offseason, they have belief in second-year back Jerome Ford to carry the load. However, they could look for another running back to add to the room through the draft, and East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell had himself a day in Indianapolis.

Coming off of a productive season with the Pirates where Mitchell racked up nearly 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, he then tore up the track at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite coming in at just 5-foot-7 and 179 pounds, Mitchell blazed a 4.37-second 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split that fell in the 93rd percentile of all running backs historically. Both of his jumps surpassed that 90th percentile as well as Mitchell proved to be an explosive commodity.

Wide Receiver: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Scott is a household name to Browns Wire readers at this point as he is a fan favorite. And he tested off the charts at the combine as well to solidify his status as a potential top-50 pick in this year’s draft class. As the Browns look to get more explosive through the air in 2023, Scott is an ideal fit with the 42nd pick.

Starting with his vertical and broad jump, Scott jumped in the 94th and 98th percentile historically in those drills (39.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-1 broad). He then ran a 4.44 40-yard dash despite getting out of the blocks slowly. He’s explosive, and the data backs that up.

Tight End: Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

The Browns are expected to make an upgrade to their tight end position behind David Njoku this offseason. While they have been linked to two free agent veterans, they could also take the 2023 NFL Draft route. If they do, South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft has the alignment versatility to be a move piece the Browns could be looking to plug into their offense.

He can play H-back, he can play inline, and he can play in the slot. He ran a 4.69 40-yard dash with a blazing 10-yard split that fell in the 93rd percentile historically. All-in-all, there was not a drill that Kraft floundered in as he was in the 73rd percentile historically or above in every drill.

Kraft would be an ideal middle-round pick.

Offensive Tackle: Blake Freeland, BYU

While the tape of BYU’s offensive tackle Blake Freeland is pretty rough this season, there is no doubting his athletic ceiling. As Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills have two guaranteed years left on each of their deals (assuming Wills’ fifth-year option is picked up), Freeland would make an ideal mid-round target to let Bill Callahan get his hands on.

Why? Because Freeland tested as one of the most athletic tackles ever, including breaking the combine record in the vertical jump for an offensive lineman at 37 inches. His broad jump was also in the 99th percentile all-time, and his 40-yard dash can in under five seconds. It does not hurt that his three-cone drill also came in at the 90th percentile.

Offensive Guard: Anthony Bradford, LSU

The Browns have two of the highest-paid guards in the NFL, and that cannot continue as their cap space will shrink in future years. This means they may need to take a swing on a mid-to-late interior offensive lineman in the draft. And after testing like a freak despite weighing in at 332 pounds, Anthony Bradford should be firmly on their radar.

Both of his jumps came in over the 80th percentile and he ran a 40-yard dash in the 91st percentile (with a 10-yard split in the 92nd percentile) at his size. LSU had both of their guards drafted into the NFL, and now Bradford looks to be another this season. Could he land in Cleveland?

Center: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

The Browns have made a way to overcome deficiencies on tape and in size by plugging athletic centers into their system. Nick Harris spot-started a game in 2021 flawlessly, and Ethan Pocic played like a top-five player at his position after five subpar seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

With some fans of his tape out there, Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg could be an excellent day-three pick for the Browns after a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl, and now a strong combine. He tested as an explosive athlete with both of his jumps coming in the 93rd percentile or above. While his 40 time was just average (the 55th percentile), Stromberg is a smart and explosive player worth a look in later rounds.

EDGE: Derick Hall, Auburn

The pass rusher class was an odd one. Either a prospect tested himself way out of the range of the Browns like Nolan Smith, or they did not do enough testing to get an idea of who they are (BJ Ojulari and Zach Harrison). However, Auburn’s Derick Hall was one prospect that did his work and tested well.

Hall has proven to be a strong run defender but a developmental pass rusher, but his athletic traits make him a player worth betting on. Hall put his explosiveness on full display with a 4.57 40-yard dash, a 10-yard split (97th percentile), and a 10-foot-7 broad jump. As the Browns look for a big end opposite Myles Garrett, Hall fits the bill.

Defensive Tackle: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

There is not a player with a better pre-draft process this year than Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore as he now adds the best 40-yard dash by an interior defensive lineman ever to his name after a dominant Senior Bowl showing. On top of that, both of Adebawore’s jumps came in at the 99th percentile among defensive tackles as well.

Predominantly a three-tech, Adebawore has five-tech versatility as well, making him a talented defensive lineman for Jim Schwartz to get his hands on. However, after this pre-draft process, will Adebawore even be on the board with the 42nd overall pick?

Linebacker: Dorian Williams, Tulane

The Browns have never been a team to use an early-round pick on a linebacker, and there is reason to believe they will abstain again this year. While they could (and should) bring back veteran Anthony Walker Jr. to help the young players through a defensive regime change, they need to bring in an explosive and developmental piece as well.

Tulane’s Dorian Williams would be a great fit in that role with their fourth round pick. With legit 4.5 speed, the 6-foot-1 linebacker also displayed good explosiveness in his abilities. He ended the season by racking up double-digit tackles against USC, an excellent Senior Bowl showing, and now a great combine.

Keep Williams on your radar.

Cornerback: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

The caveat to TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is quite obvious: there is only one cornerback as small as him to ever attend the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he is a proven dog on tape who is more than willing to come up and hit in run support. As the Browns look for a new nickel, Hodges-Tomlinson may just be on their draft board.

Despite his size, Hodges-Tomlinson looked unbelievably fluid and strong in his on-field drills and tested off the charts as well. At just 5-foot-8, Hodges-Tomlinson leaped to a vertical jump of 39 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet. He then followed up his explosive jumps with a 4.42 40-yard dash.

Pound-for-pound, Hodges-Tomlinson is one of the scrappiest players in this class and a player that will claw his way to success at the next level.

Safety: Quan Martin, Illinois

As previously mentioned, the Browns are in the hunt for a new nickel, and while Hodges-Tomlinson is one candidate, Illinois safety Quan Martin is another fine option. Playing both nickel and deep safety for the Illini, Martin is not only versatile but perhaps the most athletic safety in the class.

Proving to be ultra-explosive, Martin skied to the second-best vertical jump of all-time among safeties at 44 inches, and his broad jump came in over 11 feet as well. With a sub-4.5 40-yard dash as well, Martin took that explosiveness and looked incredibly fluid and crisp in the on-field drills as well.

While he is 23 years old, Martin would make a fantastic mid-round pick for the Browns.

