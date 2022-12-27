Roob stats: One NFL sack record down, more to come? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A few crazy sack numbers, some wild DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown achievements and the Eagles' historic offensive balance.

That’s a taste of what’s in store for you in this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats.

1. With six sacks in Dallas Saturday, the Eagles increased their total with two games left to 61, which is 15th-highest in NFL history and most by any team since the 2000 Saints had 66. Five more sacks this year get the Eagles into the all-time top-five, which consists of the 1984 Bears (72), 1989 Vikings (71), 1987 Bears (70), 1985 Giants (68) and 2000 Saints and 1984 Washington Football Team (66). The Eagles are one sack shy of the franchise record of 62 set by Clyde Simmons, Reggie White, Jerome Brown and the 1989 team.

2. With those six sacks against the Cowboys, the Eagles became the first team in NFL history to record six sacks in four straight games since sacks became an official stat in 1982. The Eagles had six vs. the Titans, seven vs. the Giants and six vs. the Bears and Cowboys. The Pro Football Researchers Association has studied unofficial sacks from 1960 through 1981, and their work shows that the 1976 49ers also had six unofficial sacks in four straight games. Also interesting: The Eagles have recorded three sacks in nine straight games, the 4th-longest streak ever and longest since the Eagles had three sacks in 10 straight games over the 1993 and 1994 seasons.

3. Gardner Minshew’s rushing touchdown gave the Eagles 31 this year, 6th-most in NFL history, most since the 2006 Chargers had 32 and just five short of the NFL record of 36 set by Jim Taylor and the 1962 Packers. The Eagles’ previous record was 26 in 1945. With Jalen Hurts (13) and Miles Sanders (11) the Eagles are the second team with two players with 11 rushing touchdowns. The first was the 1960 Packers with Paul Hornung (13) and Taylor (11).

4. With Josh Sweat (11 sacks) joining Haason Reddick (14) and Javon Hargrave (10) as the third Eagle with double-digit sacks, the Eagles became the first team with three players with 10 or more sacks since the 2014 Bills and the first NFC team since the 2000 Saints. No team has had four players with double-digit sacks, and Brandon Graham is one away with 9.0 sacks. The Eagles are the third team with three players with nine or more sacks, joining the 1989 Vikings (Chris Doleman, Keith Millard, Al Noga, Henry Thomas) and 2006 Ravens (Trevor Pryce, Bart Scott, Terrell Suggs, Adalius Thomas).

5. Josh Sweat’s 42-yard interception return for a touchdown was the first by an Eagles defensive lineman since Juqua Parker’s 55-yard TD return of an interception thrown by J.T. O’Sullivan of the 49ers at Candlestick Park in 2008. It's the 4th-longest pick-6 ever by an Eagles defensive lineman, behind a Clyde Simmons 60-yarder off the Phil Simms at Giants Stadium in 1989, Parker’s 55-yarder and Mike Jarmoluk’s 45-yarder off Washington’s Eddie LeBaron in 1952 at Washington’s Griffith Stadium.

6. With at least 420 yards of offense against the Packers (500), Titans (453), Giants (437), Bears (421) and Cowboys (442), the Eagles are tied for the 6th-longest streak of games with at least 420 yards of offense. The Chargers had a nine-game streak in 1982 and 1983, the Colts seven straight in 2014, and the Eagles in 2013, Saints in 2011 and Oilers in 1961 had six-game streaks.

7. For the full gamut of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith stats and records, click here [https://bit.ly/3WMaQKD]. But here’s a fun one: Brown and Smith both went over 100 yards against both the Bears and the Cowboys, Brown with 181 and 103 yards and Smith with 126 and 113 yards. They’re the first Eagles duo with consecutive 100-yard games since 1953, when Pete Pihos and Bobby Walston did it in back-to-back wins over the Giants and Colts at Connie Mack Stadium. Brown and Smith also both went over 100 yards against the Titans. They’re the first Eagles duo ever to surpass 100 yards in the same game three times in a season. Brown’s five 100-yard games are tied for 4th-most in franchise history and most since T.O. had seven in 2004. Smith’s four 100-yard games are tied for 12th-most in Eagles history.

8. The Eagles were plus-15 in turnover margin nine weeks into the season. They had committed just three turnovers and had 18 takeaways. All three figures were best in the NFL by far and among the top figures in NFL history. Over the last seven weeks, they are minus-6 in turnover margin – tied for worst in the NFL. Their 14 turnovers are second-most (the Texans have had 15) and their eight takeaways are 16th-best.

9. With two games left, the Eagles are on pace for 2,614 rushing yards and 4,138 passing yards this year. No team in NFL history has ever had 2,600 rushing yards and 4,100 passing yards in a season. Only five have reached those marks through 16 seasons, including the 2013 Eagles..

10. The Eagles are converting third downs at a 48.0 percent clip, which puts them on pace to shatter the franchise record of 45.7 percent set last year. They’ve been over 50 percent a franchise-record nine times this year, which is tied for the 11th-most in NFL history.