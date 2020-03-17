One NFL owner: A surprise if teams are able to work before training camp

The NFL announced last night that offseason activities were “delayed indefinitely,” and some are wondering if it’s definite there will be any offseason program at all.

According to Judy Battista of NFL Network, one team owner she spoke with said he’d be surprised if teams are able to report before training camp at all.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a statement last night, which said team facilities will be closed until the end of March, with only a few exceptions for players getting treatment.

But teams with new head coaches were going to be able to start offseason programs as soon as April 6, with the rest of the league able to begin on April 20.

It seems obvious that’s not going to happen, which will move the next stage of OTAs which usually come in May and June into uncertainty. Considering the current government advice about limiting gatherings of more than 10 people, the likelihood of having anything resembling on-field work in the next two months seems to be small.

“Based on the most recent guidance provided by leading health officials, and in consultation with the NFLPA and both our and the union’s medical advisors, we believe this is the appropriate way to protect the health of our players, staff, and our communities,” Goodell said in the statement. “We will continue to make decisions based on the best advice from medical and public health experts and will be prepared to make further modifications as needed.”

If the current COVID-19 outbreak slows and conditions return to something resembling normal in June, it’s possible that teams could get a short burst of minicamps in before the pre-training camp break.

But just as free agency is happening remotely, it looks like that’s how all football is going to be conducted for the near future.

