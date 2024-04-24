One NFL insider said he will ‘put my name’ on Jayden Daniels to the Commanders

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has insisted for a few weeks now that everything points to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels going No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft.

On Tuesday — two days before the first round of the draft — another well-connected NFL insider also believes Daniels is heading to Washington.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports and “Good Morning Football” was a guest on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday and said he’d put his name on Daniels at No. 2.

“I feel like the last few days things have settled a bit, and I don’t know if there have been conversations with Dan Quinn or with Kliff Kingsbury, but from all the intel that I’m gathering, it sounds like Daniels to the Commanders is a lot more likely than it might have been on Friday,” Schrager said.

Schefter said Washington fans could go ahead and buy their Daniels’ jerseys two weeks ago. While he hasn’t reported Daniels to Washington — because the Commanders have told no one of their intentions — the intel he received from numerous sources has led him to strongly believe it will be Daniels at No. 2.

It would be a surprise if the pick is anyone other than Daniels on Thursday night.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire