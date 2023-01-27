One NFL insider believes Watson may never return to form

Washington Post NFL insider Jason La Canfora joined 92.3 the Fan in Cleveland on Wednesday and discussed several topics including Deshaun Watson. La Canfora believes that Watson’s struggles are mental and that they are beyond football. Pointing out that he had such a great reputation for charity work in the community and that it is all turned upside down likely forever.

They talked about how before the allegations came out most people would have never suspected Watson would do those sorts of actions. La Canfora thinks that it could all be too much and that what you saw in 2022 might be the new normal for the Browns quarterback.

That would be an absolute nightmare for the Browns and would set the franchise back yet again. Will time and another offseason help Watson return to form or will the trade be an even more damaging one, only time will tell.

