The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2022 NFL offseason with several pressing needs, and the free-agent period offered the opportunity to sign a star pass rusher in Haason Reddick.

Philadephia had 8 players that are either still on the open market or have taken their talents to new organizations.

Howie Roseman is stacked with assets and will look to fill holes or urgent needs at cornerback, safety, edge rusher and linebacker among others.

Here’s one NFL draft prospect to replace each of the Eagles’ offseason departures.

Ryan Kerrigan -- George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Karlaftis is your standard Big-10 pass rusher and could be a potential fit for the Eagles in the first round.

Steven Nelson -- Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Nelson was solid at cornerback for the Eagles and is looking for a multi-year or more than the $4 million he earned in Philadelphia.

McDuffie was a three-year starter for the Huskies in his three seasons and didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage over the past two seasons. He also has the ability to play out of the slot.

Rodney McLeod -- Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

The Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris, meaning McLeod could be the odd man out.

A freakish athlete that can do it all from the safety position, Brisker can cover out of the slot, play the run from the box, or hover as a deep safety.

Jordan Howard -- Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) stiff arms Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Another talented player from a line of hard-running, athletic running backs, Robinson Jr. is Alabama’s latest smash-mouth ball-carrier headed to the NFL.

In the Crimson Tide’s 27-6 Cotton Bowl victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Robinson Jr. gashed the Bearcats for a career-best and Alabama Bowl-record 204 yards on 26 carries, making his presence known to league scouts.

Alex Singleton -- Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Tindall wasn’t a starter on that all-world defense, but he became a key figure and a player to watch in Mobile.

Standing 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash, Tindall covers the ground in the run game and is dominant as a Blitzer.

Jason Croom --Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Ferguson plays in a run-heavy offense but catches everything in sight, looks smooth in his route running is an exceptional run blocker.

As a senior, Ferguson caught 46 passes for 460 yards and three touchdowns, helping lead the Badgers to a 9-4 overall record and a win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Genard Avery --Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Smith is athletic in coverage while being physically imposing at 6-foot-3, 241-pounds.

Hassan Ridgeway -- UConn, DT, Travis Jones



UConn’s Travis Jones was named top DT on the National team in a vote from OL group at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/MDaUl3EQ8d — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022



The most physically dominant player in Mobile, the 6-4 and 326 pounds Jones made himself a million this week while pushing opposing offensive linemen into the quarterback’s lap during one on one sessions.

