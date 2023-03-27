One NFL draft prospect to replace each of the Eagles’ free agent departures

The Eagles’ offensive and defensive units will look completely different after a mass exodus of big names.

Seven key Eagles starters or contributors are joining other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Gardner Minshew (Colts), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed and will depart.

Philadelphia builds through the draft, and April’s selection process offers several intriguing prospects.

With all eyes looking ahead to draft day, here’s one prospect to replace each of the team’s departed free agents.

OT, Andre Dillard -- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Bergeron plays with solid fundamentals, fluidity, and a relentless motor.

The former Syracuse star can play both tackle positions.

Auburn DE Derick Hall meet Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron pic.twitter.com/qq3qMzSzTs — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 3, 2023

LB, T.J. Edwards--Noah Sewell, Oregon

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Sewell had 56 tackles with 5.5 for loss, including 1.5 sacks, an interception, fumble recovery, and four pass breakups last season, down from 2021 when he led the Ducks with 114 tackles, with 8.5 for loss and four sacks.

DT, Javon Hargrave -- Jalen Carter, Georgia



News Joshua L Jones

The All-American led the Bulldogs with 31 quarterback hurries despite missing several games with a UCL sprain. In his last three seasons, he is 2nd in Pass Rush win rate among the 168 Interior Linemen with at least 300 pass rush snaps and 9th in total pressures with 60.

Carter plays with a special combination of quickness along with natural strength.

DB, C.J. Gardner-Johnson --Sydney Brown, Illinois

Story continues

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 2818 Ttm

Brown started 50 games for the Illini, and his brother, Chase, is also a star running back in this draft class.

A swiss army knife at safety, Brown earned First-Team All-Big Ten playing a hybrid role.

QB, Gardner Minshew --Max Duggan, TCU

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles don’t need a quarterback, but the quarterback factory is constantly rolling, and the TCU star could be the perfect late-round developmental prospect.

Duggan was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 for a reason as a dual-threat quarterback with deep ball abilities after starting the season as the Horned Frogs’ backup.

Duggan has 30 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions and a Total QBR of 80.2, highlighting his efficiency. Duggan finished the regular season with 3,321 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 404 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground.

WR, Zach Pascal --Rashee Rice, SMU

Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Rice started all 12 games played for SMU in 2022, leading the FBS in receiving yards per game (112.9).

His 1,355 receiving yards (3rd) and 8.0 receptions per game (5th) were top five in the nation…

Here is every 1 on 1 rep for SMU WR Rashee Rice on Day 1 of the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/a95XADmgdC — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 1, 2023

RB, Miles Sanders --Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jahmyr Gibbs has been mocked tock the Eagles for weeks now, and if he’s still on the board, he could be the guy to replace Sanders on a rookie contract.

Gibbs led the Crimson Tide with 926 yards on 151 rushing attempts for 6.1 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

A dynamic dual threat that plays similarly to Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook, Gibbs led Alabama in receptions with 44 for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

OL, Isaac Seumalo --O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

A monster run blocker (6-5, 337 pounds) with excellent size, Torrance is built for the Eagles’ downhill, power-based running attack.

LB, Kyzir White --Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The former five-star recruit left Alabama after sitting behind Will Anderson.

Sanders posted 100 tackles and nine sacks this year for the Razorbacks, and the 6-foot-5, 233-pound middle linebacker can be a three-down player in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire