One NFL analyst believes Washington will make big move for Trey Lance

The Washington Football Team signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick last month to solve the quarterback position for the 2021 season.

Washington, coming off an NFC East division championship, believes it has a chance to make noise in the playoffs next year. Fitzpatrick represents a major upgrade over last season’s passers for WFT, and the defense is another year older.

So, while Fitzpatrick helps keep Washington in contention for 2021, the team may already have its eye on the quarterback of the future.

NFL analyst and former general manager Mike Lombardi went on his podcast “The GM Shuffle” and made a bold prediction about Washington in the 2021 NFL draft.

“I think Washington is going to be the next team to unload all their picks to try to get a QB,” Lombardi said.

Which quarterback does Lombardi believe Washington has its eyes on?

That would be North Dakota State’s, Trey Lance.

“I think they love Lance. I don’t think, I know Washington loves Lance. So, will they trade up to get Lance? That remains to be seen.”

Sure, Washington may love Lance, but the Football Team may never get the chance to draft Lance. While Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson should go No. 1 and No. 2, the San Francisco 49ers made a huge move to get to No. 3 to select a quarterback.

Many in the draft community believe Alabama’s Mac Jones is San Francisco’s target. The truth is, no one really knows.

If Jones does go to the 49ers, Atlanta’s No. 4 overall pick becomes very valuable for any team wanting Lance or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Would Washington head coach Ron Rivera wait for a potential slide or call the Falcons about moving into the No. 4 spot?

The cost of moving into Atlanta’s spot will be expensive. But if you identify your quarterback of the future, you do everything in your power to get him.

Washington’s potential interest in Lance means it should be a fun three weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL draft.