One NFL analyst believes NFC North has best QB group in conference

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the hope is he’ll take a step forward in the passing game to pair with his dangerous running ability.

Following the departure of Aaron Rodgers (now with the New York Jets) this offseason, the title of top quarterback in the NFC North is up for grabs between the likes of Fields, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Detroit’s Jared Goff and Green Bay’s Jordan Love.

NFL.com’s Adam Schein ranked all eight divisions of quarterbacks from best to worst, and the NFC North came in at No. 4. But the NFC North was the highest-ranked group in the conference, trailing only the AFC North (No. 1), AFC East (No. 2) and AFC West (No. 3).

Here’s what Schein had to say specifically about Fields:

Fields is the most fascinating figure in this quartet, and not just because he took the league by storm last season with 1,143 yards on the ground, including a whopping 10 gains of 20-plus yards. In addition to his dynamic legs, Fields boasts a big arm and solid frame. Chicago upgraded his protection in free agency (OG Nate Davis) and the draft (OT Darnell Wright) while also nabbing him a No. 1 wide receiver via trade (D.J. Moore). It’s Year 3. It’s go time. And I’m a huge believer.

Rounding up the rest of the list is the NFC East (No. 5), NFC West (No. 6), AFC South (No. 7) and NFC South (No. 8).

Where things currently stand, Cousins and Goff are the proven veterans of the division. But if Fields is able to make progress in the passing game like many expect, there’s no reason Fields can’t establish himself as the best quarterback in the division.

