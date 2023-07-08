One newcomer to know from each Pac-12 men’s basketball team

From transfer hauls to class of 2023 signees, every Pac-12 men’s basketball team brought in at least some amount of new talent this offseason. Colorado, for example, reloaded with four incoming freshmen, including the highest-rated signee in program history, and a former TCU big man.

While the Buffs experienced some roster attrition — three players entered the transfer portal and another two exhausted their college eligibility — other Pac-12 teams are having to replace much more with much less. I’m talking about you, Arizona and UCLA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below is one notable newcomer from every Pac-12 program ahead of the 2023-24 college men’s basketball season (h/t ESPN):

Washington State: Isaac Jones

🚨𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Isaac Jones has signed with Washington State, per release from the school! Averaged 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season for Idaho! Nice pickup for the Cougars🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ij7G8k7Kk8 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) May 12, 2023

Jones comes to Pullman after averaging nearly 20 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season at Idaho.

Advertisement

Washington: Sahvir Wheeler

Feb 4, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) walks off the court after a game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Wheeler began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Kentucky. He’s a career 43% shooter and averaged just under eight points last year for the Wildcats.

Arizona: Caleb Love

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts in the second half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Love averaged 16.7 points and was one of the few bright spots for North Carolina during what was an otherwise disappointing season.

Arizona State: Adam Miller

Miller highlights a lengthy list of ASU newcomers that includes fellow LSU transfer Shawn Phillips, Houston Christian transfer Brycen Long and four-star incoming freshmen Braelon Green and Akil Watson,

Utah: Deivon Smith

Feb 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Deivon Smith (5) drives against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (2) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Smith makes his way to the Pac-12 after two seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Mississippi State.

Advertisement

USC: Isaiah Collier

Both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite consider Collier to be the No. 1 overall 2023 prospect. USC also welcomes other highly-ranked incoming freshmen Bronny James, Arrinten Page and Brandon Gardner.

UCLA: Sebastian Mack

Our next roster spot announcement for the 2023 Ballislife All American Game is UCLA-bound Sebastian Mack! @crossover_cultur #crossoverculture pic.twitter.com/8mv0f78VUL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 4, 2023

With UCLA losing Jaimie Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, Tyger Campbell and other impact players from last season, Mack could be asked to step up as an incoming freshman.

Advertisement

Stanford: Andrej Stojakovic

Incoming freshman Andrej Stojakovic joins a Cardinal team with an impressive young core.

Cal: Jaylon Tyson

Feb 25, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylon Tyson (20) reacts after a shot against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Jaylon Tyson is one of two Texas Tech transfers to join Cal this offseason; forward Fardaws Aimaq is the other.

Oregon State: Gavin Marrs

Get to know a little bit about freshman Gavin Marrs!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/IkpcFejpB9 — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) June 29, 2023

Per ESPN, three-star incoming freshman Gavin Marrs is the lone newcomer for Oregon State, which is looking to rebound after a difficult 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

Oregon: Kwame Evans

Evans is a five-star (247Sports Composite) power forward out of Montverde Academy in Florida.

Colorado: Cody Williams

As you could’ve guessed, five-star forward Cody Williams is the newcomer to watch for Colorado. TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. is an honorable mention, though.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire