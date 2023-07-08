One newcomer to know from each Pac-12 men’s basketball team
From transfer hauls to class of 2023 signees, every Pac-12 men’s basketball team brought in at least some amount of new talent this offseason. Colorado, for example, reloaded with four incoming freshmen, including the highest-rated signee in program history, and a former TCU big man.
While the Buffs experienced some roster attrition — three players entered the transfer portal and another two exhausted their college eligibility — other Pac-12 teams are having to replace much more with much less. I’m talking about you, Arizona and UCLA.
Below is one notable newcomer from every Pac-12 program ahead of the 2023-24 college men’s basketball season (h/t ESPN):
Washington State: Isaac Jones
🚨𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Isaac Jones has signed with Washington State, per release from the school!
Averaged 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season for Idaho!
Nice pickup for the Cougars🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ij7G8k7Kk8
— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) May 12, 2023
Jones comes to Pullman after averaging nearly 20 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season at Idaho.
Washington: Sahvir Wheeler
Wheeler began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Kentucky. He’s a career 43% shooter and averaged just under eight points last year for the Wildcats.
Arizona: Caleb Love
Love averaged 16.7 points and was one of the few bright spots for North Carolina during what was an otherwise disappointing season.
Arizona State: Adam Miller
Miller highlights a lengthy list of ASU newcomers that includes fellow LSU transfer Shawn Phillips, Houston Christian transfer Brycen Long and four-star incoming freshmen Braelon Green and Akil Watson,
Utah: Deivon Smith
Smith makes his way to the Pac-12 after two seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Mississippi State.
USC: Isaiah Collier
Both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite consider Collier to be the No. 1 overall 2023 prospect. USC also welcomes other highly-ranked incoming freshmen Bronny James, Arrinten Page and Brandon Gardner.
UCLA: Sebastian Mack
Our next roster spot announcement for the 2023 Ballislife All American Game is UCLA-bound Sebastian Mack! @crossover_cultur #crossoverculture pic.twitter.com/8mv0f78VUL
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 4, 2023
With UCLA losing Jaimie Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, Tyger Campbell and other impact players from last season, Mack could be asked to step up as an incoming freshman.
Stanford: Andrej Stojakovic
Incoming freshman Andrej Stojakovic joins a Cardinal team with an impressive young core.
Cal: Jaylon Tyson
Guard Jaylon Tyson is one of two Texas Tech transfers to join Cal this offseason; forward Fardaws Aimaq is the other.
Oregon State: Gavin Marrs
Get to know a little bit about freshman Gavin Marrs!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/IkpcFejpB9
— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) June 29, 2023
Per ESPN, three-star incoming freshman Gavin Marrs is the lone newcomer for Oregon State, which is looking to rebound after a difficult 2022-23 season.
Oregon: Kwame Evans
Evans is a five-star (247Sports Composite) power forward out of Montverde Academy in Florida.
Colorado: Cody Williams
As you could’ve guessed, five-star forward Cody Williams is the newcomer to watch for Colorado. TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. is an honorable mention, though.