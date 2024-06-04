One of nation's top freshmen takes MVP in Futures Game, while plenty of others impress too

FISHERS -- Evansville Reitz freshman Jaylan Mitchell scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as Team South rallied for a 116-113 win over Team North in the Futures Game on Monday night at Hamilton Southeastern.

Here are five takeaways from Monday’s game, which featured top sophomores and freshmen in the state:

Jaylan Mitchell stands out

The 6-8 Mitchell, one of five freshmen playing in the game, showed why he is considered one of the top prospects in the country in the 2027 class, adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals to his 22-point night. Mitchell was 8-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line, and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line in 22-plus minutes.

Mitchell, who was named the game’s most valuable player, has offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Missouri and TCU. He averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a freshman for Evansville Reitz. He has a nice shooting touch from the perimeter and has no trouble getting to the basket. ESPN ranked Mitchell as the No. 4 player in the 2027 class in the country in April.

High energy from Julien Smith

Future South All-Star Julien Smith (2), a sophomore from Mt. Vernon Fortville High School, shoots while being defended by Future North All-Star Justin Curry (8), a sophomore from Noblesville High School, during the first half of an Indiana All-Stars Futures boysâ€™ game, Monday, June 3, 2024, at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Julien Smith backed Mitchell’s performance with a 20-point game. The 6-foot Smith, who averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a sophomore for Mt. Vernon, had a high-energy performance on both ends of the court.

Smith finished with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line.

“I was excited from when they first told me I was on the team,” Smith said. “There’s different perspectives you can look at it from but for me, just to be able to compete at the highest level with some of the best players in Indiana, is a dream for me.”

Surprise players

For me, it was a first or second chance to see some talented players for the first time. Among those who impressed me who I had not seen play often (other than Mitchell):

>> Kasen Daeger, Silver Creek: The 6-3 sophomore scored 11 of his 12 points in the first half, getting hot for a stretch. Daeger has a reputation as a shooter (he averaged 16.7 points as a sophomore and shot 47% from the 3-point line), but he made some plays off the dribble, too. Solid outing for Daeger in a winning effort in a little more than 12 minutes.

>> Reginald Hinton, Gary West Side: The 5-11 sophomore seems to always be in control. He is tough on drive to basket and did a nice job playing off two feet, hitting a couple jumpers off the dribble and making plays for his teammates. Hinton finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting (1-for-2 from 3) with two steals in 23 minutes.

>> Terrence Hayes Jr., Gary 21st Century: The 6-foot sophomore did not have a huge statistical game, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and three assists but has a nice shooting touch (he was 2-for-6 from the 3-point line). Hayes averaged 19.2 points and 4.0 assists as a sophomore, shooting 31% from 3.

Future North All-Star Kai McGrew (12), a sophomore from Lawrence North High School, attempts to block a shot by Future South All-Star Luke Ertel (5), a sophomore from Mt. Vernon Fortville High School, during the first half of an Indiana All-Stars Futures boysâ€™ game, Monday, June 3, 2024, at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Output from Central Indiana's top players

Here’s how some of the more known players from Central Indiana fared:

>> Luke Ertel, Mt. Vernon: The 6-2 lefty sophomore is always in the action. In 20 minutes, he filled the stat sheet with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 5-for-12 shooting for the South team.

>> Jason Gardner Jr., Fishers: He’s a player. The freshman guard was 7-for-9 from the field and finished with 16 points and two assists. Some of his finishes at the basket were ridiculous.

>> Kai McGrew, Lawrence North: The sophomore went back and forth with Mitchell. The 6-8 McGrew finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots for the North. An interesting note: McGrew was 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. A new weapon to his game?

>> Ethan Roseman, Bishop Chatard: Roseman is always on the attack. The sophomore did a nice job, finishing with 12 points and two rebounds on 6-for-13 shooting.

>> Cooper Zachary, Fishers: Zachary, a freshman, never seems rushed. He’s had — and will have — better shooting nights (he was 3-for-9 from 3) but had a solid all-around game with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for the North.

>> DeZhon Hall, Pike: Hall is a fun watch. Gets out in transition and can finish at the basket. Hall finished with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting (he missed his only two 3-pointers).

All-Star games … can be different

It was not like Carmel’s Evan Harrell had a bad game. Not at all. The 6-8 Harrell finished with eight points, five rebounds and two assists for the South in 18 minutes. But …

“It’s unnatural,” Harrell said with a laugh. “Everyone is sort of out there jacking up some shots. There’s not much ball movement and it can be pretty selfish. I’m not really used to playing that way.”

But that is sort of the nature of all-star games, which comes with little to no preparation. Harrell is excited looking ahead to his junior year at Carmel as the Greyhounds will return the core of their team.

“We’re going to be good next year,” Harrell said. “We ended really well last year and think we’re going to build on some things we improved from early last year. We’re returning four starters. I think I’ll be on the perimeter a little more and distributing the ball a little more and being more active. I think I’ll make a big jump in that area.”

