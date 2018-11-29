One national writer pegs White Sox as fifth most likely team to sign Harper or Machado originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Bryce Harper or Manny Machado to the South Side? That's an idea that's been floating around since the White Sox were reported as interested in signing one of this winter's biggest free agents to kickstart the GM Meetings earlier this month.

White Sox fans sure have jumped aboard the Harper train, though they seem far less excited about the prospect of adding Machado than they were before his postseason antics made him a sort of baseball villain and his not-a-fan-of-hustling comments made him seem a tough fit for Rick Renteria's "don't quit" culture. But how likely would it be that one of those guys, both expected to receive a gargantuan contract that could rank as one of baseball's all-time biggest, would actually sign up and jolt a ton of energy into the ongoing rebuilding effort?

According to one national writer, the odds aren't too bad.

Fancred's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday that the White Sox are the fifth most likely team to land one of the two biggest fish this offseason. The only teams more likely? The Philadelphia Phillies, who have vowed to spend and "maybe be a little bit stupid about it;" the New York Yankees, who seem to make too much sense to ink Machado with an immediate opening at shortstop; the Washington Nationals, the frequent big spenders who employed Harper for the first seven years of his big league career; and the St. Louis Cardinals, who could require a monster signing to keep pace with the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in the always uber-competitive NL Central.

But then come the White Sox, ahead of the Cubs, the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros in Heyman's top 10.

The White Sox, through reports, are showing an apparent aggressiveness this winter, even though their rebuilding effort isn't expected to yield a playoff contender for another year or two. But general manager Rick Hahn has talked often about taking advantage of opportunities, and there isn't a better opportunity to improve a team for the long term than locking down one of baseball's best bats for the next decade.

But why might the White Sox have such good odds to land either Harper or Machado? Well, they have very few, if any, long-term financial commitments, allowing them to utilize the financial flexibility created by the rebuild and hand out one of the biggest contracts ever. That's what Harper and Machado are expected to get, and that's what it will take to get them to sign. If the White Sox are willing to make such a big investment - and their reported pursuit would pretty much have to come with that requirement - that goes a good deal of the way toward bringing one of those guys to the South Side.

There's a non-financial element, too, of course. And at first blush, it seems the White Sox would face a challenge in convincing Harper or Machado to sign on to a team that's not expected to contend for a playoff spot in 2019. Hahn doesn't think that will be a problem, citing the strength of the minor league system as a sign of better years to come for this franchise. But at least two of the teams Heyman ranked above the White Sox, the Phillies and Yankees, would be able to pitch a major league roster that's ready to start winning championships right now. Maybe the White Sox have a better roster two or three years from now, but how many championships can one of these guys win in that time with one of these other teams - plus in those years that follow?

Regardless, the successes of the rebuild - creating financial flexibility and stockpiling young talent - and the White Sox apparent aggressiveness this offseason have put them among the most likely landing spots for two of the best players in baseball. At least in the opinion of one national writer.

