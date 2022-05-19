One of nation’s longest winning streaks belongs to Alabama

One thing has remained constant since the resurgence of Alabama football began in 2009 with the Crimson Tide’s 32-13 SEC Championship Game win over Florida. When you play a game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, you are going to have a bad time.

That has especially rang true over the last three football seasons, as Alabama has put together one of the nation’s longest home winning streaks.

Alabama currently holds the nation’s third-longest winning streak in college football, as they have won 13-straight games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The only two programs with longer streaks are Oregon (19) and Clemson (34).

The last time that the Tide faltered at home was against one of the best teams to play college football, the 2019 LSU Tigers led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and eventual first overall selection, Joe Burrow. The Tigers defeated Alabama, 46-41.

Nov 9, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron hug in celebration after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has had plenty of success at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the 15 seasons that Nick Saban has been at the helm. Since 2007, Alabama is 95-8 at home, and has had an unblemished record at home nine times. Losses are so rare at Bryant-Denny Stadium, that Alabama has only lost just one game at home just six times. The only time that Alabama has lost more than one game at home in the Saban era was his first year in 2007, where the Tide finished 4-3 at home.

Alabama is slated to host seven home games in 2022, beginning with Utah State on September 3.

List