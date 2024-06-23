What’s the one move the Commanders should make ahead of training camp?

We are just over three weeks away from the Washington Commanders’ rookie class reporting to training camp. Washington rookies will report on July 18, with the veterans returning on July 23.

This is the quietest period of the year for the NFL, as players, coaches and front offices take in a few weeks of vacation before the grind of a new season begins. It’s also a relatively quiet time for transactions.

The Commanders had a busy offseason, adding over 20 players in free agency and 20 more via the NFL draft and undrafted free agents. Washington still has holes and could use a quality starting offensive tackle, which may be difficult to find.

Are there any other moves the Commanders make before they report to training camp next month?

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently named one transaction each team should make before camp starts. His suggestion for Washington: Sign ascending right guard Sam Cosmi to a new contract extension.

The Commanders’ biggest need is a kicker, but there aren’t any good kickers on the market now that UFL star Jake Bates has signed with the Lions. So the Commanders’ kicker is likely to be someone cut by another team at the end of training camp. In the meantime, they do need to start looking at their 2025 roster, and it would be a good idea to lock up Cosmi long term. Cosmi was 14th in pass block win rate among guards last season and also above average in run block win rate. He’s the best player on the Commanders’ offensive line, and his contract is up after this year.

This would be a wise move. Washington was so bad last season that others didn’t recognize Cosmi’s growth. While several players had a down year, Cosmi ascended in his first year at guard. The former second-round pick has found a home at right guard, and if the Commanders do not get a deal done before the season, Cosmi will be expensive next March.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire