'One of the most special' titles for De Bruyne

[PA Media]

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, speaking to Sky Sports: "It feels just as amazing as the first one. We worked so hard for it. It has been a tough battle with Arsenal and Liverpool this year, and to be here again doing something historic is amazing."

On scoring so early against West Ham: "It helped us obviously. Great goal from Phil [Foden], it just shows the great season he's had for us. The goals he has scored, he is so decisive for us. It is a brilliant moment for him to decide this game for us."

On which of his six titles is the most special: "For me this is one of the most special, because I have had a tough year being out for six months, but to come back in the way that I could. To help the team win and to be at a good level. It is special for me personally."

On the side's work ethic: "The manager sets the tone but this team enjoys playing with each other, it is not a team with big egos. We play around with each other, we run like crazy and we just enjoy it. The enjoyment is lasting so that's it."