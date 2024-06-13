“One of the most intelligent players” – Pep Guardiola delivers high praise for Barcelona midfielder

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Ilkay Gundogan at City, has lavished praise on the Barcelona midfielder.

Barcelona’s signing of Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer last summer has proven to be a tremendous asset.

The German international quickly became a key player for the Blaugranas, showcasing his exceptional quality and technical prowess.

Gundogan also played a crucial role in Man City’s dominance across Europe and the Premier League over the past few seasons. He earned himself the reputation of being a clutch player, after scoring a number of important goals in games where it mattered the most.

In a recent interview with the German magazine Stern, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Guardiola reminisced about his time with Gundogan, describing him as “one of the most intelligent players he has ever coached”.

The Spanish head coach highlighted Gundogan’s silent yet impactful leadership style, stating:

“İlkay didn’t talk much, but when he did, everyone listened to him, including me as a coach. He was clear and direct. He is a very intelligent player, one of the most intelligent players I have ever coached. He was the key to our success,”

Guardiola also emphasised Gundogan’s versatility, noting his efficacy in various central midfield roles and his proficiency in tight spaces.

He added that Gundogan is not only a skilled playmaker but also a reliable goalscorer, capable of netting between ten and fifteen goals per season.

Pep said:

“A player can be fast, he can have a good shot, but what makes him stand out from the rest and become an elite player is his intelligence. Making the right decisions under pressure, knowing what the team needs at all times, that’s the type of player I’m looking for. I love smart players. I only had to explain everything to İlkay once. He understood it and put it into practice immediately. That is extraordinary.”

Last season, Gundogan was a regular feature under Xavi, starting in 87% of the league games, making 36 La Liga appearances while contributing with 5 goals and 9 assists. (Transfermarkt)

As Gundogan continues to shine at Barcelona, Guardiola’s high regard for the German highlights the immense value he brings to any team he joins.